Weight Management 2018 Global Market Key Players – Atkins, Brunswick, Ethicon, Nutrisystem, Weight Watchers, Amer Sports – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Based on service, the weight loss and weight management market is segmented into fitness centers, slimming centers, consulting services, and online weight loss programs. The online fitness centers segment is expected to account for the largest share due to increasing awareness about health and fitness among the population, which has resulted in a significant increase in the number of health clubs and gyms across the globe. The online weight programs segment is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period, due to the popularity of online programs offered through Internet subscriptions.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Weight Management in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, increasing number of bariatric surgeries, growing obesity, and the launch of new and advanced products are driving the growth of this market.

The worldwide market for Weight Management is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Atkins

Brunswick

Ethicon

Nutrisystem

Weight Watchers

Amer Sports

Apollo Endosurgery

Covidien

Ediets

Herbalife

Jenny Craig

Johnson Health

Kellogg

Technogym

Gold’S

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Meals

Beverages

Supplements

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Online Stores

Retail Outlets

