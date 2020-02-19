Weight Loss Programs Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.
— Weight loss, in the context of medicine, health, or physical fitness, refers to a reduction of the total body mass, due to a mean loss of fluid, body fat or adipose tissue or lean mass, namely bone mineral deposits, muscle, tendon, and other connective tissue.
Weight Loss Programs (WLP) has a high market concentration, the top global leaders like Weight Watchers, Nutrisystem Jenny Craig and Slimming World take a large market share of the total market, in 2017, the four players had a total revenue of around 2700 million , will the total market of WLP was 4618 million , with a market share of around 58.5%.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Weight Loss Programs will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Weight Loss Programs market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Surgical Weight Loss Programs
Nonsurgical Weight Loss Programs
Segmentation by application:
Women
Men
We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:
Atkins Nutritionals
Kellogg
Nutrisystem
Weight Watchers
Herbalife
Technogym
Jenny Craig
Slimming World
Rosemary Conley
Medifast
VLCC Healthcare
Nutriease
GNC (General Nutrition Centers)
ABL Health
Thrive Tribe
Counterweight
MoreLife
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Weight Loss Programs market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Weight Loss Programs market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Weight Loss Programs players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Weight Loss Programs with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
