Weight Loss Ingredients Market 2019 | Company Profiles, Industry Segments, Landscape, Demand and Forecast to 2023

Market Insight

Weight loss ingredients help to maintain healthy body and prevents disorders in human like obesity and excessive body fat deposition. The major risk factors for obesity are excessive food intake, lack of physical movement, and genetic vulnerability. Weight loss ingredients are extracted from natural sources like herbs, fiber, and mineral. The weight loss ingredients are supplemented in functional foods, supplements and other products to block the absorption of fat and carbohydrates, restrict the appetite and to speed up the body metabolism. Weight loss ingredients commonly includes proteins, fatty acids, polysaccharides, and organic compounds.

Weight loss ingredients has gained significant traction in recent times, owing primarily to the increase in weight loss concerns and the desire for a positive body image. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently published a report on this market. The sector is expected to flourish at an estimated CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period due to increased demand trends. Increase in the level of sedentary lifestyle has led to increase in cases of obesity and obesity related complications. This trend has spurred on the development of the wellness and weight loss segment on a huge scale. Due to the importance of weight in correlation with health and a positive body image, there is a huge demand surge that is being experienced by the sector recently. Inclination towards healthy eating as well as incorporating healthy ingredients in daily diet has provided a significant boost to the industry. With increased presence of millenials in this segment, the market has improved and multiplied its demand effectively.

Get Free Sample Here @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4772

Key Players Strategy

With the emerging industry players displaying a trend of solid growth in the market, and the addition of new and advanced products, the sector will diversify rapidly in the forecast period. Companies are aiming to gain & solidify their shares of the market segment, by competing and experimenting with various advantage points. Some of the key players profiled in the global weight loss ingredients market:

DSM Nutritional Products (Netherlands)

BENEO-Palatinit GmbH (Germany)

Herbalife International, Inc. (U.S.)

Cargill Health & Nutrition (U.S.)

Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. (U.S.)

Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

Glanbia Plc (Ireland)

Industry players like Valentus markets their flavor packets of all-natural weight loss ingredients basically through an ever-growing dealer network and by participation in expos that have significant focus on their targeted consumer base.

Latest Industry Updates

Apr 2017 Conyers Park Acquisition Corp. and Atkins Nutritionals Inc. have agreed to merge and create a new holding company called The Simply Good Foods Co. with an enterprise value of about $856 million. Private-equity firm Roark Capital Group’s affiliates own Atkins.

Jan 2018 Royal DSM and Amyris have finalized a deal agreed in mid-November last year involving the sale of Amyris Brasil to DSM and setting up a long-term manufacturing partnership for Amyris’ high-volume products.

Industry Segments

The Weight Loss Ingredients Industry is segmented into the categories below:

Based on the Source the Segment is divided into proteins, fatty acids, polysaccharides, alkaloids, phytosteroids, organic compounds, and others. The proteins segment holds the major market share followed by fatty acids owing to their usage in wide range of product such as food and beverages supplements.

Based on ingredient function the segment includes Appetite Suppressant, Absorption Inhibitor,Fat Burner, Metabolic Booster, and others. In this segment, the weight loss ingredients are used as a fat burner, which is dominating the market followed by metabolic booster. The major reason for growth of this segment is approval of PUFA from the regulatory authority for being used as a weight loss ingredient.

Based on Application, the weight loss ingredients market is segmented in dietary supplements, functional foods, functional beverages, and others. Among all the applications, dietary supplements is dominating the market due to rising health awareness regarding body weight in the population. However, the demand for functional food & beverages is anticipated to experience a high demand owing to health benefits associated with the consumption of weight loss Ingredients.

Regional Analysis

The Weight Loss Ingredients Market for this report has been segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the weight loss ingredients market followed by Europe. Europe has been identified as a major consumer of weight loss ingredients in form of supplements and functional food products due to rising prevalence of obesity and other chronic diseases. Furthermore, high demand for weight loss ingredients in functional food & beverages industry is considered to be key driving factor in this region.

Moreover, increasing consumer awareness levels and growing demand for functional food & beverages supplemented with weight loss ingredients in European countries like U.K. and France, a strong growth is estimated in the weight loss ingredients market in European region.