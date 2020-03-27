Weight Control Products Market by Top Key Players, Size, Subdivision & Market Dynamics Forces by 2027

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

The surge in obesity-related cases has become an international cause for concern, leading to the emergence of weight control product category. Reports that appraise the agriculture industry have been presented by Market Research Future, which creates reports on industry verticals that assess the market development and prospects. The market is anticipated to display an optimistic CAGR in the forecast period.

Increased access to higher disposable income levels is expected to motivate the development of the weight control products market in the coming years. Amplified incidence of cancer and other chronic ailments have also contributed to the rise of obesity-related cases in the past few years. The availability of effective products to reduce and manage weight is expected to stimulate the expansion of the weight control products market in the coming years.

Competitive Analysis:

The global economies are reacting to the market forces by implementing favorable policies and cutbacks so as prevent a slowdown in the progress of the market. The changes in the income levels globally are contributing to the growth of the market. The rise in individual discretionary spending is anticipated to lead to the progress of the market. The enhancement of the distribution channels is projected to motivate market growth relatively. The conducive nature of the monetary and fiscal policies is likely to lead to solid growth in the market. Moreover, the rise in International transactions is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the market considerably. The positive effect exerted by governments in the development of the market is expected to guide the market towards sound progress in the coming years. The disequilibrium noticed in the forces that are backing the growth of the market is expected to lead to a relatively slow pace of the growth.

The significant players outlined in the weight control products market are BASF, Bayer AG, Dow Agrosciences, Syngenta, Agrium, Monsanta, Sumitomo Chemical, and ICL.

Industry Updates:

Jun 2019 The German Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices (BfArM) has approved pharmaceutical consultancy Diapharm authorization to license their product for sale in the country and the EU. Bladderwrack seaweed powder in tablet form is the first conventional herbal accompaniment approved by German authorities who believe the remedy to be suitable as part of a diet for weight loss.

May 2019 OptiBiotix Health PLC has entered into a tie-up with Extensor recently. The tie-up provides local operator Extensor the rights to dispense OptiBiotix’s GoFigure weight management line throughout the country. The association is the first step in taking OptiBiotix’s label GoFigure products to international markets by increasing brand recognition and value in addition to creating a demand for SlimBiome, the functional ingredient in GoFigure product portfolio.

Segmental Analysis:

The segment-based assessment of the Weight Control Product Market is carried out on the basis of type, source, form, function, and region. By type, the weight control products market is segmented into fibers, functional carbohydrates, bioactives & extracts, fat burners, low sugar ingredients, absorption blockers, and others. Based on the source, the weight control products market is segmented into fruit, herb, tea & coffee, grains, and others. Based on form, the weight control products market is segmented into supplements, bars, shakes, snacks, and other forms. Based on the function, the weight control products market is segmented into carb reducer, weight balancer, and fat trimmer. On the basis of regions, the weight control product market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

Detailed Regional Analysis:

The regional assessment of the weight control product market is segmented into regions such North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. The European region and the North American region are controlling the market for the weight control products market with the principal market share. The regions are credited for the major market share and are expected to grow with positive revenue growth by 2027. The Asia Pacific region and the rest of the world region are leading the market for weight control products. The market and is expected to grow at a remarkable CAGR in the forecast period from 2016 to 2027.