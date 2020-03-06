Webbing Cutting Machine Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects during 2018-2028

Webbing Cutting Machine Market: Overview

Webbing cutting machines are also known as belt cutting machines. These machines automatically cut and seal synthetic materials such as nylon, polyester, and others to form desired belts. Woven belts, flat cables, shrinkable tubes, hook & loop tapes, strap belts, and plastic zippers can be manufactured using webbing cutting machines. Webbing cutting machines include a hot as well cold cutting knife. Webbing cutting machines are primarily of two types- electrically-driven or mechanically-driven. These machines address the need for efficient & accurate cutting of webbing used for lifting loops in various types of industrial bulk containers. Such machines use advance technology that involves cutting & marking through an automated PLC controlled system. Webbing cutting machines also eliminate waste by cutting the exact required quantity. These machines are suitable for large-scale production. Webbing cutting machines find applications in various end-use industries including apparel, textile, pharmaceuticals, automotive, electronic & electronics, food & beverages, etc.

Need for accurate & efficient machines to impel the growth in webbing cutting machine market during the forecast period

The growing demand in the packaging industry for various applications is appraised to be a key factor in the webbing cutting machines market. The rising population subsequently increases the demand for clothing. The growth in the textile industry is generating demand for webbing cutting machines globally. Moreover, an inclination towards adopting advanced machinery is escalating the webbing cutting machines market. In addition, webbing cutting machines deliver high efficiency compared to other traditional cutting machines, thus, driving the market. However, large capital investment and the availability of conventional machines as substitutes is likely to hinder the webbing cutting machine market.

Furthermore, the Asia Pacific region is estimated to register healthy growth in the webbing cutting machine market owing to the rising demand in the apparel industry from countries such as China, India, & Japan. The factors such as increasing population & growing automotive industry are driving the growth of webbing cutting machines in most countries.

Webbing Cutting Machine Market: Segmentation

On the basis of driven type, the webbing cutting machine market can be segmented as:

Electrical & Mechanical

On the basis of automation, the webbing cutting machine market can be segmented as:

Automatic Webbing Cutting Machines & Semi-automatic Webbing Cutting Machines

On the basis of webbing width, the webbing cutting machine market can be segmented as:

Below 20 mm,20-120 mm,120-240mm & Above 240 mm

On the basis of end-use industry, the webbing cutting machine market can be segmented as:

Apparel & Textiles, Machinery & Hardware, Food & Beverages, Electrical & Electronics, Pharmaceuticals, Logistics & Transportation & Other Manufacturing

Webbing Cutting Machine Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, webbing cutting machines can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa (MEA), & the Asia-Pacific regions. The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register high growth in the webbing cutting machine market owing to the rising demand from countries such as China and Japan. Europe is expected to witness strong growth in the webbing cutting machine market due to growing food and consumer goods packaging industry in the region. North America is expected to achieve average growth, whereas Middle East is experiencing slower growth in the webbing cutting machine market.

Webbing Cutting Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the players in webbing cutting machine market are as follows:

Lohia Group, Honggang Cutting Machine Co., Ltd.,Seattle Fabrics Inc., Kingsing Auto Co. Ltd.,John Howard Company, Hightex Special Sewing Machine Inc., PIX Transmissions Ltd., DEMA Sewing Solutions & Brother Industries Ltd.

Webbing Cutting Machine Market: Key Development

Some of the key developments in the webbing cutting machine market are as follows:

Hightex Special Sewing Machine Inc. introduced low-cost automatic hot knife webbing cutting machines for the production of cargo straps and safety harnesses.