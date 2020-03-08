Web to Print Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report studies the Web to Print market, Web-to-print software offers print service providers the opportunity to win more business online. The most obvious benefit is saving time. Just a few minutes, the whole process including of designing products will be finished as expected results and standard quality. Those results are all in print-ready format, so convenient for users to see their final design on the paper as well as give them an idea how they look like in the real.

About customer experience, web to print is always the best, the winner in the race when it allows user to use the features in accordance with their own choice. Custom options are available, even include personalized images for users to get the fully customized results.

The advantage of SEO is also the thing that we should not ignore. Web to print integrates with SEO so online printing company will no need to worry about visibility problem. Aiding their owners to catch the attention of maximum visitors, it drives organic traffic & revamps the online visibility of their store without obstacle.

According to Analyst, the global web-to-print software market size is expected to reach $950 million by the end of 2018. Despite the fact that global economic meltdown has negatively affected the global software market growth, segments like retail, web to print and variable data printing have managed to show significant growth and prospects in the tough market conditions.

In 2018, the global Web to Print Software market size was 870 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1530 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

RedTie Group

PrintSites

Aleyant Systems

Design’N’Buy

Rocketprint Software

Radix web

Gelato

PageFlex

Amicon Technologies

Print Science

Avanti Computer Systems

PrintingForLess

Racad Tech

B2CPrint

INFIGO Software

Vpress

EonCode

Lucid Software

Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (EFI)

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Infomaze Technologies

Biztech IT Consultancy

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-based

On-premise

Market segment by Application, split into

Print House

Print Broker

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Web to Print Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Cloud-based

1.4.3 On-premise

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Web to Print Software Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Print House

1.5.3 Print Broker

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Web to Print Software Market Size

2.2 Web to Print Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Web to Print Software Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Web to Print Software Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 RedTie Group

12.1.1 RedTie Group Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Web to Print Software Introduction

12.1.4 RedTie Group Revenue in Web to Print Software Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 RedTie Group Recent Development

12.2 PrintSites

12.2.1 PrintSites Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Web to Print Software Introduction

12.2.4 PrintSites Revenue in Web to Print Software Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 PrintSites Recent Development

12.3 Aleyant Systems

12.3.1 Aleyant Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Web to Print Software Introduction

12.3.4 Aleyant Systems Revenue in Web to Print Software Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Aleyant Systems Recent Development

12.4 Design’N’Buy

12.4.1 Design’N’Buy Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Web to Print Software Introduction

12.4.4 Design’N’Buy Revenue in Web to Print Software Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Design’N’Buy Recent Development

12.5 Rocketprint Software

12.5.1 Rocketprint Software Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Web to Print Software Introduction

12.5.4 Rocketprint Software Revenue in Web to Print Software Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Rocketprint Software Recent Development

12.6 Radix web

12.6.1 Radix web Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Web to Print Software Introduction

12.6.4 Radix web Revenue in Web to Print Software Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Radix web Recent Development

12.7 Gelato

12.7.1 Gelato Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Web to Print Software Introduction

12.7.4 Gelato Revenue in Web to Print Software Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 Gelato Recent Development

12.8 PageFlex

12.8.1 PageFlex Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Web to Print Software Introduction

12.8.4 PageFlex Revenue in Web to Print Software Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 PageFlex Recent Development

