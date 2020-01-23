Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Segmentation, Application, Trends, Opportunity & Forecast 2019 to 2025

Description:-
Web real-time communication (WebRTC) is an open source project that embeds real-time voice, texts, and video communications capabilities in web browsers. The technology enables peer-to-peer communication (P2P) among browsers. It does not require specialized software applications or browser plugins for communication.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for WebRTC-enabled devices. The global WebRTC market is growing rapidly owing to the high demand for real-time communications and the rising number of WebRTC-enabled devices. The high demand for video and voice calling features over the Internet without the downloading of plugins drives market growth. WebRTC is offered as a default feature and some of the web browsers, such as Chrome, Opera, and Firefox, support WebRTC in devices like cellular phones, computers, smart TVs, and tablets. In 2014, more than 1 billion devices supported WebRTC. By the end of 2016, the number increased to 4 billion. By the end of 2016, there were more than 1.5 billion active WebRTC users. This rise in the number of WebRTC supporting devices is a clear indication of the growing WebRTC market.
In 2018, the global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) development in United States, Europe and China.
Table Of Contents – Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Video Services
1.4.3 Voice Services
1.4.4 Data Sharing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Telecom
1.5.3 Information Solution
1.5.4 Health Care
1.5.5 E-Commerce
1.5.6 Education
1.5.7 Media And Entertainment
1.5.8 Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size
2.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.2 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
3.1.3 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Key Players in China
7.3 China Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Type
7.4 China Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size by Application
Continued……
