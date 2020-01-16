Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) 2018 Global Market Key Players – AT&T, Avaya, Dialogic, GENBAND, TokBox, Alcatel-Lucent – Analysis and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023” New Document to its Studies Database

Web real-time communication (WebRTC) is an open source project that embeds real-time voice, texts, and video communications capabilities in web browsers. The technology enables peer-to-peer communication (P2P) among browsers. It does not require specialized software applications or browser plugins for communication.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for WebRTC-enabled devices. The global WebRTC market is growing rapidly owing to the high demand for real-time communications and the rising number of WebRTC-enabled devices. The high demand for video and voice calling features over the Internet without the downloading of plugins drives market growth. WebRTC is offered as a default feature and some of the web browsers, such as Chrome, Opera, and Firefox, support WebRTC in devices like cellular phones, computers, smart TVs, and tablets. In 2014, more than 1 billion devices supported WebRTC. By the end of 2016, the number increased to 4 billion. By the end of 2016, there were more than 1.5 billion active WebRTC users. This rise in the number of WebRTC supporting devices is a clear indication of the growing WebRTC market.

The global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Web Real Time Communication (webRTC).

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

AT&T

Avaya

Dialogic

GENBAND

TokBox

Alcatel-Lucent

Apple

Apidaze

Blackboard

CafeX Communications

Cisco

Digium

Ericsson

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Mitel Networks

Polycom

Opera

Oracle

TWILIO

Quobis

Request For Sample Report @ www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3423614-global-web-…

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Video Services

Voice Services

Data Sharing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Telecom

Information Solution

Health Care

E-Commerce

Education

Media And Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

Complete Report Details @ www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3423614-global-web-real-ti…

Table Of Contents:

1 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Web Real Time Communication (webRTC)

1.2 Classification of Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) by Types

1.2.1 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 Video Services

1.2.4 Voice Services

1.2.5 Data Sharing

1.3 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2013-2023)

1.3.2 Telecom

1.3.3 Information Solution

1.3.4 Health Care

1.3.5 E-Commerce

1.3.6 Education

1.3.7 Media And Entertainment

1.3.8 Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI)

1.3.9 Others

1.4 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2013-2023)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Status and Prospect (2013-2023)

1.5 Global Market Size of Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) (2013-2023)

https://www.openpr.com/news/1302617/Web-Real-Time-Communication-webRTC-2018-Global-Market-Key-Players-AT-T-Avaya-Dialogic-GENBAND-TokBox-Alcatel-Lucent-Analysis-and-Forecast-to-2023.html

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AT&T

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 AT&T Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2 Avaya

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Avaya Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3 Dialogic

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Dialogic Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4 GENBAND

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GENBAND Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5 TokBox

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 TokBox Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)