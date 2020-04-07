Web Content Management Software Market 2019 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Emerging factors, Leading Growth Drivers, Segments, Sales, Profits & Analysis

Market Highlights

Web content management software contains a suite of tools designed to assist website owners to make sense of the information through various parameters. The data can be used in improving rankings, increasing visibility, and bring in business. The global web content management software market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) states drivers, opportunities, threats, and weakness in the market in a step-by-step manner.

The global web content management software market can touch USD 12 billion at 15% CAGR till 2023. It stood at USD 4.6 billion in 2016. The shift to experience as a service (EaaS) model by corporations to ensure customer satisfaction is expected to drive market growth. The reliance on the software by organizations to attain customer preferences and insights on their likes and dislikes is predicted to fuel the market.

The migration to cloud due to being able to offer subscription services at low expenses can be pivotal to the market. In addition, flexibility and scale offered by cloud can drive the adoption of the software and fuel market revenues. Integration of the software on websites for making it easy for users to write, edit, and publish relevant information will push software usage higher. In addition, mobile applications and rising use of smartphones can drive market growth.

Segmentation:

The global web content management software market is segmented by component, deployment, organization size, and industry.

By component, it is segmented into solution and services.

By deployment, it is segmented into cloud and premise. The cloud segment can retain a large market share due to flexibility and scalability of the technology. The ample storage space and virtualization of data makes it easy for users to access information. Low loading times of sites can drive the segment growth in the web content management software market. Adoption by SMEs can spur the segment growth as well.

By organization size, it is segmented into large and small & medium enterprises (SMEs). The SMEs segment is projected to be the biggest market revenue generator due to the software enhancing productivity and efficiency of organizations.

By industry, it is segmented into healthcare, education, retail, media & entertainment, and food & beverage. The media & entertainment segment can account for a large market share due to the need for centralization of content. High need among media publishers, broadcasters, and media portal providers can spur the market demand till the end of the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the global web content management software market is segmented into Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is projected to lead the market due to presence of major corporations and companies relying on content to gain business. Content strategies formulated by these companies in the U.S. and Canada require web content management solutions and can command market demand. Adoption of latest technologies can create growth opportunities.

The APAC region can exhibit a robust CAGR during the assessment period due to emergence of various companies in software development, electronics, and software solutions. On the other hand, Europe has reached maturity due to adoption of latest software and integration of latest updates. Demand for multi-channel customer experience amid the growth of the retail sector is likely to be fruitful for regional market growth.

Competitive Outlook

Prominent names include Dell EMC (U.S.), Hewlett Packard, Inc (U.S.) Open Text Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Adobe Systems Inc. (U.S.), International Business Machine Corporation (U.S.), and others. Collaborations, acquisitions, and new product launches are strategies employed by these players to maintain their rankings in the web content management software market.

