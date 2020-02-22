Web Content Management Market 2019 Global Trends, Emerging Technologies, Size, Segments and Industry Growth by Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

The web content management system solutions enables organizations to manage data in a digital format. The system offers various benefits such as more efficient workflows and improved security.

Factors such as increasing shift towards on-premises software as a services and the growing implementation of Web Content Management Market solutions in the healthcare & education sectors are the factors boosting the growth of the web content management market.

Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation (US)

OpenText Corporation (Canada)

Sitecore Corporation A/S (Denmark)

Adobe Systems Incorporated (US)

Crownpeak Technology (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

e-Spirit AG (US)

SDL Plc (UK)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Episerver, Inc. (US)

Acquia, Inc. (US)

Rackspace Hosting Inc., (US)

Web Content Management Market:

According to Market Research Future, market has been segmented into component, deployment, organization size, end-user and region.

On the basis of deployment, the market has been bifurcated into cloud based and on-premises. Out of these deployment, cloud based accounted for the largest market share majorly due to cost benefits and speed of deployment. However, on-premises segment is expected to boost the market over the forecast period, 2017-2023. The reason is attributed to increasing number of large enterprises which require storage of their content digitally.

On the basis of region, the market has been segmented into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North American region dominated the web content management market.

Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North-America accounted for the largest market share majorly due to presence of large numbers of enterprises, increasing adoption of web content education sector and increasing innovation of web content management software products. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to boost the growth of the web content management market majorly due to increasing demand for digitization.

Intended Audience:

Manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

Table of Contents

1 Market Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research objective

1.2.2 Assumptions

1.2.3 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Network Solution

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research

2.4 Forecast Model

2.4.1 Market Data Collection, Analysis & Forecast

2.4.2 Market Size Estimation

Continued…

