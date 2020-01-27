Web Conferencing Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

This report focuses on the global Web Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.

Web conferencing: sharing documents, presentations, and collaboration with people in the city and around the world.Make use of the power of the Internet, the video conference, to hold networking meetings without leaving the office.

With an internet connection, these services allow real time data streaming and sharing of information simultaneously across geographically dispersed locations.

In 2017, the global Web Conferencing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe Systems

Cisco Systems

Citrix Systems

IBM

Microsoft

Arkadin

AT & T Connect Support

Bridgit

ClickMeeting

Communique Conferencing

Digital Samba OnSync

Fuze

Glance Networks

Global Meet

Google Open Meetings

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware Devices

Software Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Education

Financial

Medical

Government

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Web Conferencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Web Conferencing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/web-conferencing-global-market-2018-key-playersshare-trend-segmentation-and-forecast-to-2025/403705

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 403705