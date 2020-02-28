WEB-BASED RECRUITMENT MARKET 2019 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2024

Web-based Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website, mainly in the recruitment website.
According to this study, over the next five years the Web-based Recruitment market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Web-based Recruitment business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Web-based Recruitment market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Web-based Recruitment value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Full-time Recruitment
Part-time Recruitment
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financial
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Recruit
LinkedIn
CareerBuilder
Monster
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Web-based Recruitment market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Web-based Recruitment market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Web-based Recruitment players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Web-based Recruitment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Web-based Recruitment Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Web-based Recruitment Segment by Type
2.2.1 Full-time Recruitment
2.2.2 Part-time Recruitment
2.3 Web-based Recruitment Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Web-based Recruitment Segment by Application
2.4.1 Secretarial/Clerical
2.4.2 Accounting/Financial
2.4.3 Computing
2.4.4 Technical/Engineering
2.4.5 Professional/Managerial
2.4.6 Nursing/Medical/Care
2.4.7 Hotel/Catering
2.4.8 Sales/Marketing
2.4.9 Others
2.5 Web-based Recruitment Market Size by Application
2.5.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
2.5.2 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)
3 Global Web-based Recruitment by Players
3.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Web-based Recruitment Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Web-based Recruitment Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)
3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
………
11 Key Players Analysis
11.1 Recruit
11.1.1 Company Details
11.1.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered
11.1.3 Recruit Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.1.4 Main Business Overview
11.1.5 Recruit News
11.2 LinkedIn
11.2.1 Company Details
11.2.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered
11.2.3 LinkedIn Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.2.4 Main Business Overview
11.2.5 LinkedIn News
11.3 CareerBuilder
11.3.1 Company Details
11.3.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered
11.3.3 CareerBuilder Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.3.4 Main Business Overview
11.3.5 CareerBuilder News
11.4 Monster
11.4.1 Company Details
11.4.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered
11.4.3 Monster Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.4.4 Main Business Overview
11.4.5 Monster News
11.5 SEEK
11.5.1 Company Details
11.5.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered
11.5.3 SEEK Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.5.4 Main Business Overview
11.5.5 SEEK News
11.6 Zhilian
11.6.1 Company Details
11.6.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered
11.6.3 Zhilian Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.6.4 Main Business Overview
11.6.5 Zhilian News
11.7 51job
11.7.1 Company Details
11.7.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered
11.7.3 51job Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.7.4 Main Business Overview
11.7.5 51job News
11.8 Naukri
11.8.1 Company Details
11.8.2 Web-based Recruitment Product Offered
11.8.3 Naukri Web-based Recruitment Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)
11.8.4 Main Business Overview
11.8.5 Naukri News
……Continued
