Web Application Firewall (WAF) Software Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Web Application Firewall (WAF) Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

StackPath

Sucuri

Cloudflare

Akamai Kona Site Defender

F5 Silverline

Amazon Web Services

Incapsula

Imperva SecureSphere

Barracuda

Citrix Netscaler

Fortinet FortiWeb

F5 BIG-IP ASM

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

