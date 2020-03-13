Weatherproof Camera Market Trends, Key Vendors Analysis, Import & Export, Revenue by Forecast 2023

Weatherproof Camera Market Highlights:

The regional wise segmentation of weatherproof camera consists of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is one of the most competitive markets across the globe with various regional players and a few large international players in weatherproof camera market. Also, government initiatives in outdoor and border security is driving the growth of weatherproof camera in North America market.

Europe is one of the prominent player in Weatherproof Camera Market owing to increasing terror attacks. Also, emerging economies from countries such as Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Benelux and Spain is driving weatherproof camera market. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have potential growth in the forecast period due to increasing investment of major players in weatherproof camera.

The weatherproof camera market is expected to grow at approximately USD 9 Billion by 2023, at 7% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Major Key Players:

Vicon Motion Systems (U.K.)

Arlo Corporation (U.S.)

FLIR Systems (U.S.)

Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

Shenzhen Heshi Technologies Co.Ltd (China)

Nest Cam (U.S.)

Pelco Corporate (U.S.)

Amcrest Technologies (U.S.)

Zosi Technology Co. Ltd (Hongkong)

Frontpoint Security Solutions (U.S.)

Weatherproof Camera Market Segmentation:

The weatherproof camera market has been segmented on the basis of product, type and application. The range segmentation includes waterproof upto 100 feet.

Waterproof upto 100 feet camera comprised of GPS system, interactive world map and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus an altimeter and underwater depth instrument for measurement. It offer users with high resolution service and function down to a depth of 100 feet.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of weatherproof camera market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the weatherproof camera market owing to major camera manufacturers present in the region.

The emergence of HD analog products is engaging a new, lower-end market. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to the growing number of weatherproof camera manufacturers and increasing infrastructure development.

