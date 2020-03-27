Wearable Technology Components Market 2019 Company Profile, Opportunity Assessment and Industry Estimated to Rise Profitably by Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Wearable Technology Components Market Research Report-Forecast to 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2023.

Market Synopsis:

As per Market Research Future (MRFR)’s latest report, the global wearable technology component market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.02% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The report underscores that the valuation of the global market is poised to grow from USD 20.89 Bn in 2017 to USD 51.50 Bn by the end of 2023. The growth in demand witnessed for wearable devices is presumed to dictate the trajectory of the global market in the years to come.

Wearable devices have penetrated healthcare sector and are being used extensively for patient monitoring. The Wearable Technology Component Market is highly lucrative and is expected to gain momentum owing to the development of its application across different verticals in the upcoming years.

The increasing disposable income coupled with rising affordability of wearable technology is likely to boost sales of these devices over the next couple of years. This, in turn, has been projected to boost the growth trajectory of the market in the foreseeable future. However, concerns regarding privacy and security are likely to restrict the proliferation of the wearable technology component market across the review period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the wearable technology component market are Adidas AG (Germany), Xiaomi Inc. (China), Apple Inc. (US), Google Inc. (US), Garmin Ltd. (US), Fitbit (US), Jawbone (US), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Sony Corporation (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), and Nike, Inc. (US). Whereas, Lifesense Group (Netherlands), Misfit, Inc. (US) are among the other players.

Market Segmentation:

By products , the global wearable technology component market has been segmented into wristwear, headwear and eyewear, neckwear, smart clothing, wearable cameras, and implants.

By technology, the wearable technology component market has been segmented into computing technology, display technology, networking technology, and sensor technology.

By components, the global wearable technology component market has been segmented into control, memory, battery, sensing, and connectivity.

, the global wearable technology component market has been segmented into control, memory, battery, sensing, and connectivity. By application, the wearable technology component market has been segmented into fitness and wellness, healthcare, consumer electronics, defense, and enterprise and industrial applications.

Regional Analysis:

The regional study of the wearable technology component market encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America is expected to lead the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The growth can be ascribed to the recent developments witnessed in the wearable technology.

Europe is also an important growth pocket. The regional market is presumed to grow substantially across the review period owing to the rising count of health-conscious people who form a major proportion of the consumer population. Furthermore, the consolidation of developed economies in the region backed by high purchasing power is driving the growth of the wearable technology component market in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit positive growth over the next few years. The ongoing technology trends in the region are likely to fuel demand for wearable devices over the assessment period, thus, augmenting the market.

Target Audience

Technology investors

Consumer wearable manufacturers

Healthcare-related product manufacturers

Integrated device manufacturers (IDMs)

Wearable electronics technology platform developers

Original manufacturers (OEMs)

Smart grid integrators

SMT providers

Research/Consultancy firms

