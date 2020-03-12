Wearable Sensors Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2027

The end-user wearable sensor market comprises of consumer, healthcare, enterprise & industrial among others. With increasing number of health conscious consumer, mainly in the developing market of Asia-Pacific, the application of wearable sensors is expected to increase at healthy rate during the forecast period. The growth of smart wristwear and smart body-wears has resulted in increasing production of wearable sensor.
Geographically, North America is one of the major revenue generator as well as producer of wearable sensor due to high adoption rate of digital components in consumer electronics, fitness and sports market. Also, growing healthcare industry coupled with consumer awareness towards technology and computing in day to day life is boosting the growth of wearable sensors market in Asia-Pacific region.
Key Players
The leading market players in the global wearable sensors market primarily include Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), KIONIX, INC. (U.S.), Measurement Specialties, Inc. (U.S.), Analog Devices, Inc (U.S.), ZOLL Medical Corporation (U.S.), Freescale Semiconductor, Inc. (U.S.), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).
Study Objectives of Wearable Sensors Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2020 Market
• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 5 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global wearable sensors development and demand market
• Upcoming technologies, high growth geographies and countries were identified
• Regional and country specific demand and forecast for wearable sensors were studied
• Key segments covered in the report are: type, application, end user, and region
• Unit breakdown for all different classification was finalized; and same was referred for forecasting, keeping few assumptions into factor
• For all the regions: forecast demand for all applications were identified and then with historical figure, data collected through primary and annual reports were triangulated to derive the regional market size
• Historical trend is identified to forecast and estimate the future value and volume data
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/735265-global-wearable-sensors-market-forecast-to-2020
Target Audience
• OEMs
• Component and Raw Material Suppliers
• Service Suppliers
• Potential Investors
• Key executive (CEO and COO) and strategy growth manager
Wearable Sensors Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2027
Key Findings
• In 2015, the North America had the largest share of ~38% in the market and is expected to lead the market by 2020
• APAC is likely to be the fastest growing market, due to growing healthcare industry coupled with consumer awareness towards technology and computing in day to day life.
• The emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, such as Japan, South Korea and China, are superior in the development and adoption of advanced technology
• STMicroelectronics, InvenSense, Inc., KIONIX, INC. (ROHM Co., Ltd.), Measurement Specialties, Inc. and Robert Bosch GmbH are the major vendors of wearable sensors market
Regional and Country Analysis of Wearable Sensors Market Development and Demand Forecast to 2020 Market
As per the MRFR analysis, the Asia-Pacific Wearable Sensors market is poised to reach $XX billion in 2020, to grow at a CAGR of around 58% during the forecasted period. Europe and North America will grow at a CAGR of approximately 39% and 42% respectively.
The reports also cover country level analysis:
• North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Germany
o U.K.
o Spain
o Netherland
o Rest of Europe
• Asia – Pacific
o Japan
o China
o Australia
o India
o Rest of Asia Pacific
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/735265-global-wearable-sensors-market-forecast-to-2020
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Chapter 1. Research Scope and Methodology
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Market Outlook
Chapter 4. Global Market Size and Forecasts (2011–2020)
Chapter 5. Global Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 6. Global Market Breakdown by End User
Chapter 7. Global Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis & Market Share
……
Chapter 9. Company Profiles
9.1 InvenSense, Inc.
9.1.1 Business Overview
9.1.2 Products and Services
9.1.3 Recent Developments
9.2 NXP Semiconductors
9.2.1 Business Overview
9.2.2 Products and Services
9.2.3 Recent Developments
9.3 Panasonic Corporation
9.3.1 Business Overview
9.3.2 Products and Services
9.3.3 Recent Developments
9.4 Robert Bosch GmbH
9.4.1 Business Overview
9.4.2 Products and Services
9.4.3 Recent Developments
9.5 STMicroelectronics
9.5.1 Business Overview
9.5.2 Products and Services
9.5.3 Recent Developments
9.6 Texas Instruments Incorporated
9.6.1 Business Overview
9.6.2 Products and Services
9.6.3 Recent Developments
9.7 KIONIX, INC. (ROHM Co., Ltd.)
9.7.1 Business Overview
9.7.2 Products and Services
9.7.3 Recent Developments
9.8 Measurement Specialties, Inc.
9.8.1 Business Overview
9.8.2 Products and Services
9.8.3 Recent Developments
Continued…..
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Organization: WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1-646-845-9349
Website: http://www.wiseguyreports.com