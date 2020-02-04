Wearable Sensor Market – A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

Wearable sensors are Micro-Electromechanical Systems (MEMs) based sensors which can sense and process the surrounding environment. Wearable sensors are embedded in wearable devices to monitor bodily activities which include blood pressure, body temperature and heart rate.

The market is primarily driven due to the rising awareness of health and fitness, where wearable sensors play a major role. Moreover, the falling price of the components used to manufacture the wearable sensors is making the wearable devices affordable. In addition to this, the wearable sensors are also being used to monitor patients in the healthcare industry as it enables remote data access.

The rise in the popularity of smarter, smaller, and low-cost sensors is likely to encourage the growth of the global wearable sensor market in the coming years. The increasing geriatric population and the rising number of advantages of wearable devices, especially in the healthcare segment are projected to accelerate the development of the market throughout the forecast period. In addition to this, the rising number of connected devices and the rise in the trend of smart living are estimated to enhance the growth in the near future.

Furthermore, the increasing popularity of miniaturization in sensors is another major aspect that is likely to propel the global wearable sensor market in the next few years. Moreover, the rise in the number of applications, thanks to the rising disposable income of consumers is projected to supplement the development of the wearable sensor market across the globe.

The advent of new and advanced wearable devices and the rising adoption of artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things are further estimated to ensure the growth of the global wearable sensor market throughout the forecast period.