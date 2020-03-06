Wearable Medical Robots Market Advanced Technologies & Growth Opportunities 2018 – 2028

Wearable medical robots are a specific type of medical wearable device that is used to improve a person’s physical ability and movement. Wearable medical robots are also known as exoskeletons. Wearable medical robots help individuals to walk, which may be used for post-surgery or rehab purposes. The physical hardware used in wearable medical robots can be programmed in different ways. Paralyzed or disabled individuals may get benefits from wearable medical robots. The robots use transducers from human body movements for strength and speed. The robots depend on motion effects such as sound, sights, and the physical effect.

These resources represent an application of new technology to medical purpose. The exoskeletons mainly focused on supporting paraplegics, and amputees to walk. The innovations wearable medical robots market continues to make huge changes in patients’ lives. These new wearable medical robots help stroke and spinal cord injury sufferers to get back on their feet. This technological advancement will increase the market growth of wearable medical robots, globally.

Wearable medical robots are used in different sectors of healthcare. It has provided more accuracy for different surgical procedures like general surgery procedures, cardiothoracic procedures, urological procedures and many other procedures are conducted with the help of wearable medical robots. This application growth will boost the global market growth. The study carried out by the Cambridge University on perspectives of the user on exoskeleton technology, states that end-user demand is varied and drive development. However, it was unable to draw any unified conclusions which can hamper the market growth.

Wearable Medical Robots: Market Dynamics : The use of robotic technology for complex surgeries has increased the success rate and surgeries became easier. Increasing demand for more accurate and precise surgeries with negligible human error is the key driving factor for the growth of this market. Also, the increasing prevalence of diseases has increased the market opportunities for market players in the medical robotics industry. Additionally, increasing merger and acquisition between key players to expand their product portfolio and to enter in the wearable medical robots market can boost the market growth. However, lack of awareness and skilled specialist can hamper the growth of wearable medical robots market.

Wearable Medical Robots Market: Segmentation : The global wearable medical robots market is segmented by product type, applications and end user: Segmentation by Product Type : Prosthetic Robots, Orthotics Robots, Assistive Robots, Therapeutic Robots, Others , Segmentation by Applications : Endoscopy Surgery, Rehabilitation, Urology, Neurology, Cardiology, Others Segmentation by End User : Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others

Wearable Medical Robots Market: Overview : Growing hospital funding and investments for the improvement of medical robotic technology is also contributing to the growth of the wearable medical robots market. The increasing adoption rate by healthcare professionals to use wearable medical robots to perform surgeries and for other healthcare purposes act as the booting factor for the growth of wearable medical robots market. The robotics technology has reduced repetitive and monotonous task or procedures carried out by healthcare professionals. The repetitive and monotonous task can decrease the healthcare professional’s interest and increase the risk of human error. However, robotic treatments & surgeries required precision and high maintenance. The robotics technology is also very high in cost which can restrain the growth of the wearable medical robots market.

Wearable Medical Robots Market: Region-wise Outlook : On the basis of geography, the global wearable medical robots market is segmented into seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America, followed by Europe, is expected to hold the largest revenue shares in the global wearable medical robots market primarily due to the advanced healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the high growth over the forecast period due to increasing healthcare spending and growing interest in the robotics industry. Whereas, Latin America is expected to show stagnant market growth for wearable medical robots.

Wearable Medical Robots Market: Key Players : Some of the key players present in global wearable medical robots market are Surgical Robotics, Intuitive Surgical, TransEnterix, Medrobotics, Verb Surgical, Hansen Medical, MEDTECH, Titan Medical, Microbot Medical, CyberKnife System, Ekso Bionics, and others.

