Wearable Injectors Market Global Trends, Growth and Key Companies Analysis by 2026 | SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc.

Wearable injectors are drug delivery devices created for single-use wearable device technologies which are designed to deliver large volume drugs to the patients over long durations. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are witnessing a growing trend of a diversion of their investments towards the development of routes of administration of biologics and other drugs particularly for subcutaneous self-administration by patient populations. Commercialization of patient-centric biologics and their conversion from intravenous (IV) infusion to subcutaneous injection has opened up significant opportunities in terms of costs. Wearable injectors have a primary container that is a cartridge or a collapsible reservoir, drug contact materials such as glass, plastic, elastomers, silicone oil, etc., a sterile fluid path from primary container to needle insertion mechanism (NIM) which could be a rigid needle or a soft cannula or an integrated NIM, tethered insertion set, or removable NIM accessory. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are continuously identifying approved as well as pipeline molecules that can be used with wearable injectors. Wearable injectors is an emerging technology similar to insulin pumps, but with faster drug delivery times. Wearable injectors generally administer 2-10 mL dose volumes. The steps for wearable injector use are as follows: patient needs to prepare the wearable injector, apply it on the injection site, press start to activate and dispose it off after use.

Wearable Injectors Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global wearable injectors market is majorly driven by its advantage over traditional devices which are administered in large dose volumes and require subcutaneous injection. Wearable injectors provide ease of customization as per patient needs, affluent commercialization to suit manufacturing criteria with minimal regulatory risk and comfortable experience of drug delivery to patients. The benefit of wearable injectors over other drug delivery devices such as prefilled syringe is that wearable injectors limit the number of subcutaneous injections given to patients and enables reduced dosing frequency with an acceptable pain which eventually results in improved patient compliance during the course of patient treatment.

Wearable Injectors Market: Segmentation

The global wearable injectors market is classified on the basis of wearable injector type, usage, mechanism of injection, end user, therapeutic area and geography.

Based on wearable injector type, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into the following:

On-body (adhesive patch)

Off-body (belt clip)

Hand-Held

Based on usage, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into the following:

Disposable

Semi-Reusable

Based on mechanism of injection, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into the following:

Spring-Based

Motor-Driven

Rotary Pump

Expanding Battery

Pressurized Gas

Collapsible Reservoir

Based on therapeutic area, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into the following:

Oncology

Diabetes

Auto-Immune Disorders

Cardiovascular

Infectious Diseases

Others (Neurology, etc.)

Based on end user, the global wearable injectors market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others (Physician office, etc.)

Wearable Injectors Market: Overview

Pioneering customer-centric approach in injectable drug delivery systems has enabled the key players in the global wearable injectors market to deliver efficient customization of each product and address specific customer, drug and patient needs. Off-body & hand-held wearable injector types have gained acceptance among the patient population as compared to adhesive patches. Hence, the adhesive patch segment growth is expected to be limited by factors such as painful removal, induction of sensitivity on skin and irritation, adhesive fitting issues, etc. Home care settings end user segment is projected to register highest CAGR during 2016-2026 owing to the robust features of wearable injectors which are designed mainly on basis of the patient compliance towards drug delivery devices.

Wearable Injectors Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global Wearable Injectors market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan, Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to dominate the market due to early availability of advanced technologies and higher penetration of health care services across U.S. Wearable injectors market in the U.S. & Japan is driven by increasing use of reusable technology and launch of technologically advanced drug delivery devices. Easy availability, better marketing, efficacy in long term dosage, and most prominently rising number of patients in Western & Eastern Europe are the major factors that are anticipated to drive demand of wearable injectors in these regions through 2026. In APEJ, Latin America & MEA, it is expected that the demand for reusable devices will increase at rapid pace owing to growing use of mobile applications during the forecast period.

Wearable Injectors Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in global wearable injectors market include SteadyMed Therapeutics, Inc., Enable Injections, UNILIFE CORPORATION, Insulet Corporation, Sensile Medical AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Bühler Motor GmbH, Ypsomed, Amgen Inc., among others. Every biologic, small molecule and vaccine has specific formulation, patient and commercial requirements and hence, the pharmaceutical companies have appointed a device partner for drug delivery through wearable injector technology.