Wearable Injectors Market Analysis With Key Players, Applications, Trends And Forecasts By 2024

As per the research, the global wearable injectors market is likely to grow from $2,162.1 million in 2015 to $13.0 billion by 2024. With the explosive growth of bolus injectors and increasing interest of pharmaceutical companies in collaborating with device manufacturers for drug device combination, the market for wearable injectors is expected to show dramatic rise.

The launch of bolus injector expands the usage of wearable injectors from diabetes to other disease segments, as the wearable injectors currently available in market are majorly insulin pumps. The growing need for continuous and subcutaneous drug delivery has developed the demand for wearable injectors among the patients.

Increasing need for better patient care is creating ample growth opportunities for the global market. Electronic wearable injectors create yet another opportunity for the global market, as these types of wearable injectors are technically more advanced, do not require patient training and are easy to use. As compared to these, mechanical wearable injectors are self-administration devices that require one time administration of the drugs, manually, by the patient. Mechanical wearable injectors are either pre-loaded or loaded at the time of administration.

As per the findings of the research, cancer is expected to be the largest application area of wearable injectors. According to the analyst, cancer and autoimmune disease are expected to be the major application areas for wearable injectors in the near future. The other key applications of wearable injectors include infectious disease, cardiovascular disease and blood disorders. Also, homecare is expected to be the largest end user of wearable injectors.

Different companies are collaborating to provide new solutions in the global wearable injectors market. For instance, Ypsomed collaborated with Novo Nordisk in June 2016, where the two companies were expected to provide new solutions in insulin pump therapy. The company’s YpsoPump was compatible with NovoRapid PumpCart by Novo Nordisk. NovoRapid is a prefilled pump cartridge with an insulin analogue that has been especially designed for insulin pumps. The collaboration aimed to simplify the use of insulin for the diabetes patients.

