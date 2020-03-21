Wearable Electronics Market To 2024: Consumption Volume, Value, Import, Export And Sale Analysis

Wearable Electronics Industry

Description

Global Wearable Electronics market is expected to grow from $13.25 billion in 2017 to reach $98.24 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 24.9%. Rising proliferation of smart glasses, increasing average life expectancy, increasing demand of consumers towards communication, networking, positioning and recognition technologies are some of the key factors fueling the market growth. However, factors such as lack of design features, higher power usage of wearable devices, high initial investment and users concerns regarding data privacy are restraining the market growth.

Wearable electronics are accessories with advanced electronic technologies. Wearable devices are worn on the body, which enable wireless networking and mobile computing. These devices enable end-users to integrate computer in their daily activity and use technology to take advantage of advanced features and characteristics. Wearable electronics devices comprise product such as smart goggles, finger worn scanners, wrist wears for instance wrist bands and electronics watches, foot wears namely fitness and sport shoes and athletic shoes, and others products such as neck-wear and head bands.

Amongst Technology, Sensor Technologies segment accounted for significant market share during the forecast period due to the growth of sensors mainly in the health and medical space, the possible uses of wearable computing technologies are quite extensive. By geography, North America dominated the market due to the technological innovation and rapid adoption of advanced technology.

Some of the key players in Wearable Electronics market include Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd., Texas Instruments, Inc., Sony Corp, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Qualcomm, Inc., Pebble Technology Corp., Nike, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Jawbone Inc., Google, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Fitbit, Inc., AT & T Inc., Apple, Inc. and Adidas Ag.

Components Covered:

• Audio

• Battery

• Camera

• Control

• Interface

• Memory

• Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs)

• Power Supply

• Other Components

Products Covered:

• Eye Wear

• Body Wear

• Neck Wear

• Wrist Wear

• Foot Wear

• Other Wearable Electronics

Applications Covered:

• Healthcare

• Entertainment Applications

• Defense

• Consumer Electronics

• Enterprise & Industrial

• Other Applications

Technologies Covered:

• Computing Technology

• Display Technology

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

