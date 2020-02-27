WEARABLE ELECTRONIC DEVICES MARKET 2018 INDUSTRY TRENDS, PRODUCTION, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report studies the global Wearable Electronic Devices market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wearable Electronic Devices market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

Wearable electronics are smart electronic devices that can be connected to the internet and be worn on the body as accessories. These devices are a key segment of loT devices, and they can exchange data through internet with the user and other connected devices. loT overall is a network of physical objects interconnected through various network technologies.

Despite attaining unit sales of 42 million and posting volume sales growth of 15%, wearable electronics did not live up to expectations in 2017, as consumers failed to flock to these devices in the droves that many in the industry had anticipated only a couple of years before. Although wearable electronic devices have certainly carved out a solid niche for themselves as useful products for health and fitness enthusiasts, they have so far failed to make much of an impression on the wider consumer base. Beyond the sizeable number of individuals who are looking for a greater amount of feedback regarding their exercise regimes – a function that wearable electronics are singularly well-equipped to perform – most consumers in the US continue to see these devices as superfluous; beyond health and fitness tracking, most wearable electronic devices do not provide any functionality that the average consumer cannot already easily access through their smartphone. It does appear, however, that consumers are increasingly turning to wearable electronics when they wish to replace their traditional watches.

With various applications in a wide range of verticals such as fitness and wellbeing, medical and healthcare, entertainment and infotainment, industrial, commercial, aerospace, and military, wearable electronics facilitate a variety of functions.

The global Wearable Electronic Devices market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Fitbit, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Xiaomi Technology Co. Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Adidas Group

Sony Corporation

Google

Epson America

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Eye Wear

Wrist Wear

Neck Wear

Head Wear

Footwear

Body Wear

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Industrial and Business

Training and Development

Defence and Military

