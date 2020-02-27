The report studies the “Wearable Cameras Market” worldwide, especially in North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, India and Other Regions with production, size, growth, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions. The intelligent report also anticipates that the market would grow at a constructive CAGR until 2022. In order to study the various trends and patterns prevailing in the concerned market, Fact.MR has included a new report titled “Wearable Cameras Market Key Facts and Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2022”. This research assessment offers a clear insight about the influential factors that are expected to transform the global market in the near future.

The various products in the wearable cameras market can be head, body, or ear mount. Of these, head mount wearable cameras have garnered huge popularity among worldwide users, especially on account of large application in outdoor activities, such as in underwater recording. The trend is evident in the major share of the segment, representing over 52% of the global sales of wearable cameras currently. The demand for this type in the wearable cameras market is expected not to lose sheen in the next few years as well. The rising demand for technologically-advanced head-mount cameras in the wearable market for users in developed regions is also expected to keep the demand substantially lucrative.

The advent of wearable cameras opened several new facets in live streaming for enthusiasts of adventure sports and in recording of live events. The use of wearable cameras gathered substantial steam among professional users alike. Of the compelling propositions driving the demand for wearable cameras in applications areas was enabling end users live stream events or capture crucial moments of their life keeping their hands and vision free. The wearable cameras market has gathered continuous momentum over the past few years, riding on the back of growing application areas of the overall wearables sector. In addition, constant advances in camera functionality has enabled end users to make high-quality recording and streaming of live events on-the-go. The integration with cloud connectivity feature and the diminutive proportions of wearable cameras, along with their simple mechanics of operation and ultra-wide fields of view, render these cameras increasingly useful among enthusiasts of extreme sports such as trekking, hiking, mountain biking, sky diving, and skiing.

The images and videos captures enamor the viewers. Potential use in covert surveillance has made wearable cameras increasingly popular among law enforcement agencies, private investigators, secret shoppers, and the like. The rising demand for police-grade body cameras in various countries is one of the several key application areas propelling the steady growth of the global wearable cameras market.

Wearable cameras are cameras that can be conveniently latched on a part of the body and are usually miniature in size. They are designed keeping in mind the mechanics and user-friendliness and are equipped with advanced features and functions that allow live streaming of motion events in high-resolution. Depending on the specific end user’s needs, the features are incorporated. They have a wide range of applications such as in sports and adventure, security, healthcare, and industrial.

