WEARABLE ADHESIVES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Wearable Adhesives are used to attach wearable medical devices to the skin. The designing of a suitable adhesive for wearable medical device applications is critical. It is important to ensure that the components such as skin adhesive, the substrate, and the device-hold adhesive work together. The absence of any of these components will not offer the benefits as expected and can bring users discomfort.

In consumer electronics, next-generation wearable devices are pushing the envelope when it comes to size, weight, appearance, and capabilities. In the medical device field, however, wearables are at their infancy stage. The same technological advancements that are making consumer electronics lighter and thinner are enabling wearables in medical devices by making them small enough to be comfortable. Great growth is expected in this field over the next few years. One report forecasted a CAGR of 17.7 % in the global wearable medical device market from 2015 to 2020. This is despite current challenges such as a lack of reimbursement and high prices for some of these devices. As the technology matures, these devices will be less costly.

Wearable Adhesives are skin-friendly adhesives for Diagnostic Device, Monitoring Device and Drug Delivery Devices. Currently, Acrylics Based and Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives are popular with best performance. In 2017, Acrylics Based adhesives production value is 108.89 M USD, with a production value of 48.14%. While, Silicone Based Wearable Adhesives grow faster in the next few year.

There are many Wearable Adhesives suppliers all over the world, such as 3M, Dow Corning,

Scapa Group, H.B. Fuller, Adhesives Research, Henkel, Vancive Medical Technologies, Lohmann,

Elkem Silicones, Polymer Science, Inc. and Adhezion Biomedicaletc. Most of those suppliers are based in North America and Europe. During all those major suppliers, 3M and Dow Corning are global leading two major suppliers, with a total production value share of 40.96% in 2017.

Global major consumption regions are distributed in developed regions, such as North America and Europe. In 2017, North America Sales Revenue is about 119.56 M USD, accounting for the largest consumption share of 39.75%. While Europe Sales Revenue is about 88.93 M USD in 2017.

The global Wearable Adhesives market is valued at 230 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 630 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Wearable Adhesives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Wearable Adhesives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

3M

Dow Corning

Scapa Group

H.B. Fuller

Adhesives Research

Henkel

Vancive Medical Technologies

Lohmann

Elkem Silicones

Polymer Science, Inc.

Adhezion Biomedical

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylics Based

Silicone Based

Others

Segment by Application

Diagnostic Device

Monitoring Device

Drug Delivery Devices

