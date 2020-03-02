Wealth Landscape in Canada: Market Size, Overview, Analysis, and Forecast of Retail Savings

Market Research Hub (MRH) has actively discoursed a new study titled “Wealth Landscape in Canada: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2022”, added to its vast online repository. The main motive of this assessment is to present clear insights about the growth factor experienced across the Wealth Landscape in Canada during the forecast period. Readers can access vital information associated to prime market facets such as market size, market share, market drivers, future trends, challenges, opportunities and sales channels. Furthermore, the availability of competitive developments including leading market players make the report a rich data source for investors and new entrants.

Get Sample Copy of this [email protected] https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2330668

Wealth Landscape in Canada: Market Sizing and Opportunities to 2022

Summary



Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes Canadas wealth and retail savings and investments markets, with a focus on the HNW segment. This includes overall affluent market size (both by number of individuals and the value of their liquid assets) as well as a breakdown of liquid versus illiquid HNW holdings. The report also provides analysis of the factors driving liquid asset growth, including a breakdown and forecast of total retail savings and investments split by asset classes including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

The HNW and mass affluent opportunity in Canada is sizable. The two population segments collectively held 84% of the countrys total onshore liquid assets in 2018, with the mass affluent segment alone holding more than half of total liquid assets.

After the oil price plunge between 2014 and 2016, the Canadian economy improved post-2016, but trade concerns with the US and continued oil price volatility remain as threats. However, increased household spending coupled with rising business investment has had a positive effect on growth in the countrys overall wealth market.

Just like their peers in much of the developed world, Canadian HNW investors hold the majority of their investments in liquid assets such as equities, mutual funds, and deposits, with liquid assets accounting for 81.7% of their total investments in 2018.

Scope



– HNW and mass affluent individuals accounted for 28.6% of Canadas total adult population in 2018, with these individuals holding a considerable share of total liquid assets in Canada.

– Mutual funds overtook deposits to become the dominant liquid onshore asset class in 2017.

– In 2018, 15.3% of Canadian HNW investors assets were held outside of the country, predominantly in equities.

Reasons to buy

– Make strategic decisions using top-level historic and forecast data on Canadas wealth industry.

– Identify the most promising client segment by analyzing penetration of affluent individuals.

– Receive detailed insight into retail liquid asset holdings in Canada, including deposits, mutual funds, equities, and bonds.

– Understand changing market and competitive dynamics by learning about new competitors and recent deals in the wealth space.

– See an overview of key digital disruptors in the countrys wealth market.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/report/wealth-landscape-in-canada-market-sizing-and-opportunities-to-2022-report.html

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Macroeconomic Overview

Canadas Wealth Market

Resident Retail Savings and Investments

Resident vs Non-Resident Investments in Canada

Digital Disruptors

Recent Deals

Appendix

Continued…………@#

Enquire About This Report @ https://www.marketresearchhub.com/enquiry.php?type=enquiry&repid=2330668

About Market Research Hub

Market Research Hub (MRH) is a next-generation reseller of research reports of different sector like Banking market research and analysis. MRH’s expansive collection of industry reports has been carefully curated to help key personnel and decision makers across industry verticals to clearly visualize their operating environment and take strategic steps.

MRH functions as an integrated platform for the following products and services: Objective and sound market forecasts, qualitative and quantitative analysis, incisive insight into defining industry trends, and market share estimates. Our reputation lies in delivering value and world-class capabilities to our clients.

Contact Us

90 State Street,

Albany, NY 12207,

United States

Toll Free: 800-998-4852 (US-Canada)

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.marketresearchhub.com/

Read Industry News at: https://www.industrynewsanalysis.com/