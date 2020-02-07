Waterproofing Chemicals Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players Analysis, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2025

Waterproofing is the process of making an object or structure waterproof or water-resistant so that it remains relatively unaffected by water or resisting the ingress of water under specified conditions.

The waterproofing chemicals market is emerging in various countries such as China, India, Saudi Arabia, and Brazil due to increasing industrial activity.

The global Waterproofing Chemicals market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Waterproofing Chemicals volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Waterproofing Chemicals market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3737531-global-waterproofing-chemicals-market-research-report-2019

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

DOW

Mapei

Soprema Group

Pidilite

Fosroc International

Johns Manville

Drizoro

Conpro Chemicals Private

SIKA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bitumen

Elastomers

PVC

TPO

EPDM

Segment by Application

Roofing and Walls

Floors and Basements

Waste and Water Management

Tunnel Liners

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3737531-global-waterproofing-chemicals-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Waterproofing Chemicals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Waterproofing Chemicals

1.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Bitumen

1.2.3 Elastomers

1.2.4 PVC

1.2.5 TPO

1.2.6 EPDM

1.3 Waterproofing Chemicals Segment by Application

1.3.1 Waterproofing Chemicals Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Roofing and Walls

1.3.3 Floors and Basements

1.3.4 Waste and Water Management

1.3.5 Tunnel Liners

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Market Size

1.4.1 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Waterproofing Chemicals Production (2014-2025)

……..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Waterproofing Chemicals Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Waterproofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Waterproofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DOW

7.2.1 DOW Waterproofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DOW Waterproofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mapei

7.3.1 Mapei Waterproofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mapei Waterproofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Soprema Group

7.4.1 Soprema Group Waterproofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Soprema Group Waterproofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Pidilite

7.5.1 Pidilite Waterproofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Pidilite Waterproofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Fosroc International

7.6.1 Fosroc International Waterproofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Fosroc International Waterproofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Johns Manville

7.7.1 Johns Manville Waterproofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Johns Manville Waterproofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Drizoro

7.8.1 Drizoro Waterproofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Drizoro Waterproofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Conpro Chemicals Private

7.9.1 Conpro Chemicals Private Waterproofing Chemicals Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Waterproofing Chemicals Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Conpro Chemicals Private Waterproofing Chemicals Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

Contact Info:

Name: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Organization: WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD

Address: Office No.528,Amanora Chambers,Magarpatta Road,Hadapsar,Pune-411028.

Phone: +1-646-845-9349

Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/waterproofing-chemicals-market-2019-global-industry-key-players-analysis-sales-supply-demand-and-forecast-to-2025/482121

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 482121