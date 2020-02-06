WATERPROOF TAPES MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Waterproof Tapes Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities And Analysis Forecast” Added To Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Waterproof Tapes Industry

Latest Report on Waterproof Tapes Market Global Analysis & 2025 Forecast Research Study

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the waterproof tapes market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

The study provides a detailed view of the waterproof tapes market, by segmenting it on the basis of type, application and regional demand. Waterproof tapes are available as single sided tape and double-sided tape versions. Waterproof tapes offer excellent air movement resistance, anti-aging performance, weather resistance and moisture-proof properties. Wide use of waterproof tapes in various sectors such as automotive, construction industry, consumer electronics, electrical equipment, medical, packaging and others creates a huge demand of this product. Moreover, manufacturing of waterproof tapes by different companies and their sales in different region makes the market more demanding during the projection period of 2017-2025.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The segmentation also includes demand of the product and end-use in all regions.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include 3M, Sicad Group, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Scapa and so on.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global waterproof tapes market across five broad geographic regions is included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of waterproof tapes market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the waterproof tapes market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the waterproof tapes market.

The report provides the size of the waterproof tapes market from 2016 and the forecast for the next nine years up to 2025. The size of the global waterproof tapes product is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America have been considered in estimating the growth of the global market.

The Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for waterproof tapes has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for waterproof tapes in each application for its respective functions. The waterproof tapes market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from waterproof tapes applications. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the waterproof tapes market, split into regions. Based on type, and end-use, we have summed up the individual revenues from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for waterproof tapes. The end-use split of the market has been derived using a bottom-up approach for each regional market separately, with the global application segment split being an integration of regional estimates. Various Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of waterproof tapes several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across all applications.

The global waterproof tapes market has been segmented into:

Global Waterproof Tapes Market: By End Use

• Construction

• Medical

• Packaging and Transportation

• Electrical Insulation

• Automotive

• Aircraft/Aerospace

• Others

Global Waterproof Tapes Market: By Type

• Single-Sided Tapes

• Double-Sided Tapes

Global Waterproof Tapes Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

Some points from table of content:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 MARKET SEGMENTATION

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 ECOSYSTEM OF WATERPROOF TAPES MARKET

2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH

2.3 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH

2.4 ASSUMPTIONS

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3.1 GLOBAL WATERPROOF TAPES MARKET SNAPSHOT

3.2 GLOBAL WATERPROOF TAPES MARKET REVENUE, 2016 – 2025(US$ MN)

4 MARKET OVERVIEW

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 KEY TRENDS ANALYSIS

4.3 PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT AND DIVERSIFICATION ANALYSIS

4.4 PORTERS FIVE FORCE ANALYSIS

4.5 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

4.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

4.7 COMPANY MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

4.8 EXPANSION STRATEGIES ADOPTED BY LEADING PLAYERS

5 GLOBAL WATERPROOF TAPES MARKET, BY TYPE

5.1 OVERVIEW

5.2 SINGLE SIDED TAPES

5.3 DOUBLE SIDED TAPES

6 GLOBAL WATERPROOF TAPES MARKET, BY END-USE

6.1 OVERVIEW

6.2 CONSTRUCTION

6.3 MEDICAL

6.4 PACKAGING AND TRANSPORTATION

6.5 ELECTRICAL INSULATION

6.6 AUTOMOTIVE

6.7 AIRCRAFT/AEROSPACE

6.8 OTHERS

Continued…….

