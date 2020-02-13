Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Size (Value & Volume), Future Trends, Opportunities and Sales Channels, Forecast 2025

MarketResearchNest.com presents “Global Waterjet Cutting Machine Market Research Report 2019” new Research to its studies database.

The global Waterjet Cutting Machine market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

Waterjet machines provide an efficient method of producing intricate components of machines with relative ease and precision. It facilitates versatile and effective machining, cutting, and shaping of metals and other materials. A waterjet machine uses a pump to eject water at an extremely high pressure (of over 6,000 bars) through a nozzle to cut metals and other materials.These machines generate a lesser amount of heat compared to other cutting technologies and can, therefore, be used even on materials that are highly sensitive to high temperatures. Waterjet machines also help ensure minimal wastage of the material being machined.

The driving factors for the growth of waterjet cutting machine market include higher demand for process automation across various industry verticals. Additionally, stable growth from automobile industry is the fundamental factor that drives the growth of waterjet cutting machine market. Therefore, growing end-use applications of water jet cutting machines and technological advancements are the major drivers boosting the growth of global market.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, and revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Dardi International

Flow International

OMAX

Anjani Technoplast

Bystronic

ESAB Welding and Cutting Systems

Huffman

Jet Edge

KMT Waterjet Systems

PowerJet Systems

Resato International

Waterjet

Waterjet Sweden

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Moreover, the research report assessed market key features, consisting of revenue, capacity utilization rate, price, gross, growth rate, consumption, production, export, supply, cost, market size & share, industry demand, export & import analysis, and CAGR.

Segment by Type

Pure Waterjet Machines

Abrasive Waterjet Machines

Segment by Application

Automotive

Casting

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Defense

Electrical And Electronics

Healthcare

Others

