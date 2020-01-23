Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2026

Global Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market
Description
On the basis of resin type, Acrylic waterborne coating has witnessed the largest market share and expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period due to the durable properties of the resin. On the other hand, in terms of Application, Architectural & Automotive holds THE largest market share with increase in adoption of waterborne coatings in emerging and developed countries and pigment dispensability.
The waterborne coatings industry is witnessing high growth because of growth in its applications areas, government regulatory support, and growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Waterborne coatings are largely used in waterborne coating applications. Rapid growth of the waterborne coatings market is driven by environmental concerns and increasingly stringent regulations.
This report researches the worldwide Waterborne Architectural Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Waterborne Architectural Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Waterborne Architectural Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Waterborne Architectural Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Akzonobel
PPG Industries
RPM International
The Sherwin-Williams
The Valspar
Axalta Coating Systems
Nippon Paints
Kansai Paint
Tikkurila
Berger Paints India
Waterborne Architectural Coatings Breakdown Data by Type
Acrylic
Polyester
Alkyd
Epoxy
Polyurethane
PTFE
PVDF
PVDC
Waterborne Architectural Coatings Breakdown Data by Application
Architectural
Automotive
Industrial
Marine
Packaging
Others
Waterborne Architectural Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Waterborne Architectural Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Concrete Floor Coatings Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Epoxy
1.4.3 Polyaspartics
1.4.4 Acrylic
1.4.5 Polyurethane
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Concrete Floor Coatings Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Outdoor
1.5.3 Indoor
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………….
8 Manufacturers Profiles
8.1 Royal DSM N.V
8.1.1 Royal DSM N.V Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description
8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Floor Coatings
8.1.4 Concrete Floor Coatings Product Description
8.1.5 SWOT Analysis
8.2 BASF
8.2.1 BASF Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description
8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Floor Coatings
8.2.4 Concrete Floor Coatings Product Description
8.2.5 SWOT Analysis
8.3 Behr
8.3.1 Behr Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description
8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Floor Coatings
8.3.4 Concrete Floor Coatings Product Description
8.3.5 SWOT Analysis
8.4 DAW
8.4.1 DAW Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description
8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Floor Coatings
8.4.4 Concrete Floor Coatings Product Description
8.4.5 SWOT Analysis
8.5 Nippon Paint
8.5.1 Nippon Paint Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description
8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Floor Coatings
8.5.4 Concrete Floor Coatings Product Description
8.5.5 SWOT Analysis
8.6 Valspar
8.6.1 Valspar Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description
8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Concrete Floor Coatings
8.6.4 Concrete Floor Coatings Product Description
8.6.5 SWOT Analysis
……..CONTINUED
