Waterborne Architectural Coatings Market 2019 Global Share, Demand, Trend, Technology, Growth and Forecast to 2026

On the basis of resin type, Acrylic waterborne coating has witnessed the largest market share and expected to be dominant throughout the forecast period due to the durable properties of the resin. On the other hand, in terms of Application, Architectural & Automotive holds THE largest market share with increase in adoption of waterborne coatings in emerging and developed countries and pigment dispensability.

The waterborne coatings industry is witnessing high growth because of growth in its applications areas, government regulatory support, and growing demand in the Asia-Pacific region. Waterborne coatings are largely used in waterborne coating applications. Rapid growth of the waterborne coatings market is driven by environmental concerns and increasingly stringent regulations.

This report researches the worldwide Waterborne Architectural Coatings market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Waterborne Architectural Coatings breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Waterborne Architectural Coatings capacity, production, value, price and market share of Waterborne Architectural Coatings in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Akzonobel

PPG Industries

RPM International

The Sherwin-Williams

The Valspar

Axalta Coating Systems

Nippon Paints

Kansai Paint

Tikkurila

Berger Paints India

Waterborne Architectural Coatings Breakdown Data by Type

Acrylic

Polyester

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

PTFE

PVDF

PVDC

Waterborne Architectural Coatings Breakdown Data by Application

Architectural

Automotive

Industrial

Marine

Packaging

Others

Waterborne Architectural Coatings Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Waterborne Architectural Coatings Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

