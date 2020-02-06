Water Well Drilling -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Water Well Drilling Industry

Description

The nation’s water supply comes from surface sources such as lakes, rivers, and streams, in addition to vast underground aquifers. Groundwater has often been preferred over surface water for use in homes and industry because it is relatively inexpensive to develop and treat, it contains no sediment, its chemical quality remains constant, and facilities to develop it can be situated on small plots of ground. For example, Of the 408 trillion gallons of water consumed daily in the United States in the early 2000s, nearly 20 percent was ground water.

Contractors who drill wells to tap into underground water are largely dependent on new construction. In fact, community water mains and wells for single-family houses account for the vast majority of all business done by this industry. More than 15 million water wells provide 79.4 billion gallons of ground water daily to U.S. residents for community and single-family use, irrigation, livestock, and other agricultural, commercial, and industrial purposes. Irrigation accounted for the largest portion (60 billion gallons) of ground water usage.

Housing starts in the early 2017 remained strong, despite a weakening economy. The water well drilling industry was mature and somewhat overserved from both a manufacturing and distribution standpoint. Manufacturers had excess capacity, and distributors were readily available to serve contractors. The environmental business had been the source of most growth for some years. Drillers who offered new and differentiated products were seeing success in their marketing efforts. Increasing emphasis on service and quick responses to customer needs was separating the firms that were growing from those that were merely retaining their market share.

Industries engaged in the supply of water are expected to be among the fastest-growing public utilities because of factors such as the nation’s expanding population and the increasing number of new housing projects connected to community water sources. The construction industry is expected to grow faster than average for all the nation’s industries throughout the early 2000s.

Continued…

