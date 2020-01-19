WATER UTILITY MONITORING SYSTEM 2018 GLOBAL MARKET EXPECTED TO GROW AT CAGR 5.11 % AND FORECAST TO 2022

A water utility monitoring system is a combination of hardware and software solutions that provide remote water monitoring and utility management. It offers alerts and reports, helps improve service delivery, and provides analysis and response.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global water utility monitoring system market to grow at a CAGR of 5.11%during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water utility monitoring system market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio’s report, Global Water Utility Monitoring System Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Aclara Technologies
• Badger Meter
• CGI Group
• Itron
• Landis+Gyr
• Sensus (Xylem)
Market driver
• Increasing burden on water utilities owing to need for water recycling and reuse
Market challenge
• Complex capital investment programs
Market trend
• Increased activities of consumer engagement and awareness programs
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
• Market segmentation by technology
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Domestic – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Industrial – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Increased activities of consumer engagement and awareness programs
• IoT in water industry
• Increasing use of real-time monitoring
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive landscape
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Aclara Technologies
• Badger Meter
• CGI Group
• Itron
• Landis+Gyr
• Sensus (Xylem)
Continued…….
