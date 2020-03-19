Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018: Global Analysis by Key Players – BASF, Arkema, Akzo Nobel, Ecolab, Kemira

The analysts forecast the global water treatment chemicals market to grow at a CAGR of 7.01% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water treatment chemicals market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Akzo Nobel

• Arkema

• BASF

• Ecolab

• Kemira

• SUEZ