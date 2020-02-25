Water Treatment Additives Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Water Treatment Additives Market – 2019
Description :
In 2018, the global Water Treatment Additives market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Water Treatment Additives status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Treatment Additives development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Akzo Nobel N.V.
Angus Chemical
BASF SE
BWA Water
Kemira OYJ
Lubrizol
Tiarco Chemical
Shandong Taihe
Kurita Water
PT. Siskem
Nalco Holding
GE Power & Water
TG Water
HPL Additives
PennarEnviro
Veolia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Scale Inhibitors
Corrosion Inhibitors
Oxygen Scavengers
Antifoams
Descalants
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Drinking Water
Industrial Water
Medical
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Treatment Additives are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Water Treatment Additives Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Scale Inhibitors
1.4.3 Corrosion Inhibitors
1.4.4 Oxygen Scavengers
1.4.5 Antifoams
1.4.6 Descalants
1.4.7 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Water Treatment Additives Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Drinking Water
1.5.3 Industrial Water
1.5.4 Medical
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Water Treatment Additives Market Size
2.2 Water Treatment Additives Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Water Treatment Additives Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Water Treatment Additives Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Water Treatment Additives Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Water Treatment Additives Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Water Treatment Additives Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Water Treatment Additives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Water Treatment Additives Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Water Treatment Additives Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Water Treatment Additives Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.
12.1.1 Akzo Nobel N.V. Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.1.4 Akzo Nobel N.V. Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Akzo Nobel N.V. Recent Development
12.2 Angus Chemical
12.2.1 Angus Chemical Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.2.4 Angus Chemical Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Angus Chemical Recent Development
12.3 BASF SE
12.3.1 BASF SE Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.3.4 BASF SE Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 BASF SE Recent Development
12.4 BWA Water
12.4.1 BWA Water Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.4.4 BWA Water Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 BWA Water Recent Development
12.5 Kemira OYJ
12.5.1 Kemira OYJ Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.5.4 Kemira OYJ Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Kemira OYJ Recent Development
12.6 Lubrizol
12.6.1 Lubrizol Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.6.4 Lubrizol Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Lubrizol Recent Development
12.7 Tiarco Chemical
12.7.1 Tiarco Chemical Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.7.4 Tiarco Chemical Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Tiarco Chemical Recent Development
12.8 Shandong Taihe
12.8.1 Shandong Taihe Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.8.4 Shandong Taihe Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Shandong Taihe Recent Development
12.9 Kurita Water
12.9.1 Kurita Water Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.9.4 Kurita Water Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Kurita Water Recent Development
12.10 PT. Siskem
12.10.1 PT. Siskem Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Water Treatment Additives Introduction
12.10.4 PT. Siskem Revenue in Water Treatment Additives Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 PT. Siskem Recent Development
12.11 Nalco Holding
12.12 GE Power & Water
12.13 TG Water
12.14 HPL Additives
12.15 PennarEnviro
12.16 Veolia
Continued …
