Water Supply Equipment Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Global Water Supply Equipment Market Research Report 2019

Water supply equipment: an automatic start and stop water supply device that outputs a certain flow and head in unit time.

Asia-Pacific region is the largest and fastest-growing market of Water Supply Equipment during the forecast period.

The global Water Supply Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Water Supply Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Water Supply Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABEL

Advanced Drainage Systems

Aliaxis

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Badger Meter

China Lesso Group Holdings

Diehl Stiftung

Ebara

Elster Water Metering

Flowserve

Future Pipe Industries

Grundfos

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

No Negative Pressure Frequency Conversion

Non-Tower Frequency Conversion

Dual Mode Variable Frequency

Segment by Application

Fire

Life

Production

Sewage Treatment

Table Of Contents:

1 Water Supply Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Water Supply Equipment

1.2 Water Supply Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 No Negative Pressure Frequency Conversion

1.2.3 Non-Tower Frequency Conversion

1.2.4 Dual Mode Variable Frequency

1.3 Water Supply Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Water Supply Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Fire

1.3.3 Life

1.3.4 Production

1.3.5 Sewage Treatment

1.4 Global Water Supply Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Water Supply Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Water Supply Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Water Supply Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Water Supply Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Water Supply Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Water Supply Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Water Supply Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Water Supply Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Water Supply Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Water Supply Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Water Supply Equipment Business

7.1 ABEL

7.1.1 ABEL Water Supply Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Water Supply Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABEL Water Supply Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Advanced Drainage Systems

7.2.1 Advanced Drainage Systems Water Supply Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Water Supply Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Advanced Drainage Systems Water Supply Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Aliaxis

7.3.1 Aliaxis Water Supply Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Water Supply Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Aliaxis Water Supply Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

7.4.1 AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Water Supply Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Water Supply Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Water Supply Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Badger Meter

7.5.1 Badger Meter Water Supply Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Water Supply Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Badger Meter Water Supply Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

