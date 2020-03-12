Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market Size, Analysis, and Forecast Report 2018 – 2028

Water soluble pods packaging is another offering by the sustainable packaging industry, which is intended to diminish waste disposal around the world. This packaging is beneficial in a lot of ways, which make its products witness a definite market growth. However, a new research report by Future Market Insights predicts an even more positive future for the market. According to this report titled ‘Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028,’ the global water soluble pods packaging market is expected to witness skyrocketing growth rate in the coming decade. This critical analysis reveals that the global water soluble pods packaging market is expected to hold a market value of US$ 135 Mn in 2018, reaching a value of US$ 620 Mn by the end of 2028. The exponential CAGR for the global water soluble pods packaging market is expected to stand at 16.4% during the forecast period 2018-2028.

Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market: Dynamics

The positive aspects related to the usage of water soluble pods packaging is marking the growth of this market. As the name suggests, these pods are water soluble, which makes these environment friendly as well. These pods are used in the packaging of laundry detergents, dish wash, spa cosmetics etc. Usage of eco-friendly packaging of products is necessary due to excessive usage of plastic around the world, which has led to rising concerns about non-decomposable waste accumulation. Water soluble (PVA) films are soluble in cold and hot water and hence leave no residue. These beneficial features of PVA are encouraging detergent manufacturers to use it as a packaging material. Procter & Gamble, a global manufacturer of consumer goods and household products has witnessed sales to the tune of US$ 1.5 billion from their product named “Tide Pods and Ariel Pods” that are laundry detergent pods.

However, there are a few myths and risks associated with the usage of water soluble pods. Some believe that the smell of laundry pods causes irritation and headache. It is also believed that water soluble pods result in clogging. Other than this, some cases have shown that consumption of water soluble pods can be life threatening. The packaging of water soluble pods is such that it makes children consume these thinking it to be a candy – there have been numerous instances of such cases. All these factors may discourage the use of water soluble pods, which may result in restricted growth of the global water soluble pods packaging market.

Water Soluble Pods Packaging Market: Dish Wash and Detergents to Have Neck to Neck Competition

Among the different uses of water soluble pods packaging, dishwashers and detergents are the most common. According to this research report, the dishwash and detergent markets are expected to witness a similar growth rate in the global water soluble pods packaging market. However, in terms of market value, the detergents market is way ahead of the dishwash market. The report further indicates that water soluble pods packaging will be a key part of other end user industries in the near future.

