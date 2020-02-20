Water Soluble Paints Market Insights, Share, Development and Demand Forecast by 2024

The water soluble paints market is majorly driven by its increasing use in building and construction and automotive sector owing to their good corrosion protection and high gloss properties, over other types. The growing population coupled with the increasing demand for residential and commercial buildings is expected to drive the growth of the market.

On the basis of type, the water soluble paints market is categorized into polyacrylate-based, polyester-based, alkyd-based, epoxy-based, and epoxy ester-based. Polyacrylate-based dominates the market owing to their good corrosion protection and high gloss properties, over other types.

Pigments, resins, and solvents are some of the common raw materials used in the manufacturing of paints. The increasing prices of raw materials results in additional investment in the production process of paints and coatings.

In the recent years, the prices of raw materials such as epoxy and titanium dioxide have risen significantly across the globe which has forced the leading paints and coatings producers to increase the prices of their products.

Globally, APAC is the leading region in the water soluble paints market, followed by Europe. The market is also expected to witness growth in the forecast period owing to the growing demand for renovation and repair of commercial buildings, houses, malls, and schools in the region.