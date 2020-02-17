Water Softener Systems-Global Market Share (Sales and Revenue) Analysis Report Forecast till 2024

This report studies the Water Softener Systems market with many aspects of the industry like the market size, market status, market trends and forecast, the report also provides brief information of the competitors and the specific growth opportunities with key market drivers. Find the complete Water Softener Systems market analysis segmented by companies, region, type and applications in the report.

Water Softeners, also often referred to as water softening systems or water softening equipment, can be defined as devices that are installed for the treatment and conversion of hard water into soft water at the Point of Entry (PoE) of water from public sources into households or the commercial or industrial units.

Water softening is the removal of magnesium and calcium minerals from your water supply through a process of ion-exchange. The softened water that’s then produced is kinder to skin, doesn’t leave limescale buildup on pipes, appliances or any surfaces around your home; meaning it shines for longer.

At the heart of a water softener are two cylinders containing resin. Millions of microscopic beads trap hardness minerals, softening the water as it enters your home. The resin requires regular cleaning (regeneration), which is a process a water softener performs automatically. This regeneration uses block salt, which is manually topped up when needed.

According to this study, over the next five years the Water Softener Systems market will register a 5.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1330 million by 2024, from US$ 990 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Water Softener Systems business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Softener Systems market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Water Softener Systems value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Salt Based Water Softener, Salt Free Water Softeners.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential, Industrial, Commercial.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in Chapter 3.

EcoWater Systems, Culligan, BWT AG, Haier(GE), Whirlpool Corporation, 3M, A.O. Smith, Coway, Canature Environmental Products, Kinetico, Harvey Water Softeners, Aquasana, Kenmore.

