Water Recycling System Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation And Forecast By 2025

Water Recycling System – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025
Description:
Water recycling is the process of treating waste water and reusing it. Recycled water can be reused for the same process, for irrigation or as an alternative to mains water in wash-down applications. Water recycling systems will vary according to the quality of waste water to be treated and the intended application for the water.
Demand for potable water is witnessing an exponential increase every year, with rising population and pollution levels. Rivers and lakes that have conventionally been sources of drinking water for people are also being affected by alarming levels of pollution. Water treatment units are affordably priced to enhance their reach across varied economic strata of consumers. Growing health awareness in most regions is predicted to enhance market growth over the forecast period.
In 2018, the global Water Recycling System market size was 24100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 42200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Water Recycling System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Recycling System development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
3M
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Pentair PLC
Panasonic Corporation
Unilever PLC
LG Electronics
EcoWater Systems
A.O. Smith
Culligan International Company
Honeywell Corporation
Dow Chemical Company
General Electric Company
Best Water Technology (BWT), AG
Pelican
Watts Water Technologies Inc.
Aquasana, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Reverse Osmosis Systems
Distillation Systems
Disinfection Methods
Filtration Methods
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Non-residential
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Water Recycling System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Reverse Osmosis Systems
1.4.3 Distillation Systems
1.4.4 Disinfection Methods
1.4.5 Filtration Methods
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Water Recycling System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Non-residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Water Recycling System Market Size
2.2 Water Recycling System Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Water Recycling System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Water Recycling System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
……..
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 3M
12.1.1 3M Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.1.4 3M Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 3M Recent Development
12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.2.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.2.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development
12.3 Pentair PLC
12.3.1 Pentair PLC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.3.4 Pentair PLC Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Pentair PLC Recent Development
12.4 Panasonic Corporation
12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.4.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development
12.5 Unilever PLC
12.5.1 Unilever PLC Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.5.4 Unilever PLC Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Unilever PLC Recent Development
12.6 LG Electronics
12.6.1 LG Electronics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.6.4 LG Electronics Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 LG Electronics Recent Development
12.7 EcoWater Systems
12.7.1 EcoWater Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.7.4 EcoWater Systems Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 EcoWater Systems Recent Development
12.8 A.O. Smith
12.8.1 A.O. Smith Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.8.4 A.O. Smith Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 A.O. Smith Recent Development
12.9 Culligan International Company
12.9.1 Culligan International Company Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.9.4 Culligan International Company Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Culligan International Company Recent Development
12.10 Honeywell Corporation
12.10.1 Honeywell Corporation Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Water Recycling System Introduction
12.10.4 Honeywell Corporation Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Honeywell Corporation Recent Development
12.11 Dow Chemical Company
12.12 General Electric Company
12.13 Best Water Technology (BWT), AG
12.14 Pelican
12.15 Watts Water Technologies Inc.
12.16 Aquasana, Inc.
Continued…..
