WATER RECYCLING SYSTEM 2019 GLOBAL MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION & FORECAST TO 2025

Water recycling is the process of treating waste water and reusing it. Recycled water can be reused for the same process, for irrigation or as an alternative to mains water in wash-down applications. Water recycling systems will vary according to the quality of waste water to be treated and the intended application for the water.

Demand for potable water is witnessing an exponential increase every year, with rising population and pollution levels. Rivers and lakes that have conventionally been sources of drinking water for people are also being affected by alarming levels of pollution. Water treatment units are affordably priced to enhance their reach across varied economic strata of consumers. Growing health awareness in most regions is predicted to enhance market growth over the forecast period.

In 2018, the global Water Recycling System market size was 24100 million US$ and it is expected to reach 42200 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Water Recycling System status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Recycling System development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

3M

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pentair PLC

Panasonic Corporation

Unilever PLC

LG Electronics

EcoWater Systems

A.O. Smith

Culligan International Company

Honeywell Corporation

Dow Chemical Company

General Electric Company

Best Water Technology (BWT), AG

Pelican

Watts Water Technologies Inc.

Aquasana, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Reverse Osmosis Systems

Distillation Systems

Disinfection Methods

Filtration Methods

Market segment by Application, split into

Residential

Non-residential

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Recycling System Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Reverse Osmosis Systems

1.4.3 Distillation Systems

1.4.4 Disinfection Methods

1.4.5 Filtration Methods

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Recycling System Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Residential

1.5.3 Non-residential

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Water Recycling System Market Size

2.2 Water Recycling System Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Water Recycling System Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Water Recycling System Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

……..

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.1.4 3M Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

12.2.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.2.4 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V. Recent Development

12.3 Pentair PLC

12.3.1 Pentair PLC Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.3.4 Pentair PLC Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Pentair PLC Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic Corporation

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.4.4 Panasonic Corporation Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

12.5 Unilever PLC

12.5.1 Unilever PLC Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.5.4 Unilever PLC Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Unilever PLC Recent Development

12.6 LG Electronics

12.6.1 LG Electronics Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.6.4 LG Electronics Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 LG Electronics Recent Development

12.7 EcoWater Systems

12.7.1 EcoWater Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.7.4 EcoWater Systems Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 EcoWater Systems Recent Development

12.8 A.O. Smith

12.8.1 A.O. Smith Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.8.4 A.O. Smith Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 A.O. Smith Recent Development

12.9 Culligan International Company

12.9.1 Culligan International Company Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.9.4 Culligan International Company Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Culligan International Company Recent Development

12.10 Honeywell Corporation

12.10.1 Honeywell Corporation Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Water Recycling System Introduction

12.10.4 Honeywell Corporation Revenue in Water Recycling System Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Honeywell Corporation Recent Development

12.11 Dow Chemical Company

12.12 General Electric Company

12.13 Best Water Technology (BWT), AG

12.14 Pelican

12.15 Watts Water Technologies Inc.

12.16 Aquasana, Inc.

Continued…..

