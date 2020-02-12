WATER RECYCLING AND REUSE MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Water Recycle and reuse is the process of treating wastewater with various technologies and converting it into the usable purpose. This process is also called as water reclamation. Recycled water contributes to improving the quality of drinking water and irrigation with such water can reduce the use of chemical fertilizers. In addition to this, water Recycle reduces the need for new water supplies and conserves the existing water resources.

In 2018, the global Water Recycling and Reuse market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Water Recycling and Reuse status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Water Recycling and Reuse development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Phoenix Sourcewater Inc.

CatalySystems

Water Recycle Systems

Nexus Water

Hitachi Ltd.

Rivergreen Water Recycle LLC

AquaDesigns

Reclaim Equipment Company

Hyflux

Melbourne Water

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Physical Treatment Technology

Chemical Treatment Technology

Biological Treatment Technology

Market segment by Application, split into

Agrochemical

Industrial

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Water Recycling and Reuse status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Water Recycling and Reuse development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Water Recycling and Reuse are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Physical Treatment Technology

1.4.3 Chemical Treatment Technology

1.4.4 Biological Treatment Technology

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Agrochemical

1.5.3 Industrial

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size

2.2 Water Recycling and Reuse Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Water Recycling and Reuse Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Water Recycling and Reuse Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Water Recycling and Reuse Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Water Recycling and Reuse Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Water Recycling and Reuse Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Water Recycling and Reuse Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Water Recycling and Reuse Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Phoenix Sourcewater Inc.

12.1.1 Phoenix Sourcewater Inc. Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.1.4 Phoenix Sourcewater Inc. Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 Phoenix Sourcewater Inc. Recent Development

12.2 CatalySystems

12.2.1 CatalySystems Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.2.4 CatalySystems Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 CatalySystems Recent Development

12.3 Water Recycle Systems

12.3.1 Water Recycle Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.3.4 Water Recycle Systems Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Water Recycle Systems Recent Development

12.4 Nexus Water

12.4.1 Nexus Water Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.4.4 Nexus Water Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 Nexus Water Recent Development

12.5 Hitachi Ltd.

12.5.1 Hitachi Ltd. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.5.4 Hitachi Ltd. Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Hitachi Ltd. Recent Development

12.6 Rivergreen Water Recycle LLC

12.6.1 Rivergreen Water Recycle LLC Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.6.4 Rivergreen Water Recycle LLC Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 Rivergreen Water Recycle LLC Recent Development

12.7 AquaDesigns

12.7.1 AquaDesigns Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.7.4 AquaDesigns Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 AquaDesigns Recent Development

12.8 Reclaim Equipment Company

12.8.1 Reclaim Equipment Company Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.8.4 Reclaim Equipment Company Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 Reclaim Equipment Company Recent Development

12.9 Hyflux

12.9.1 Hyflux Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.9.4 Hyflux Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Hyflux Recent Development

12.10 Melbourne Water

12.10.1 Melbourne Water Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Water Recycling and Reuse Introduction

12.10.4 Melbourne Water Revenue in Water Recycling and Reuse Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Melbourne Water Recent Development

Continuous…

