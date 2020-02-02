Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Fresh water is less than 1% of the total water available on earth. This percentage is declining due to a number of reasons that are mostly manmade, including depletion of aquifers, rapid urbanization, increase in population, and the associated climate changes. While water is available in limited quantity, its demand has been increasing at an exponential rate owing to the rise in agricultural activities and rapid industrialization. In the past 20 years, the consumption of water has doubled. It is estimated that, if water consumption and wastage continues at the current rate, the world population living in areas that do not have adequate water supply will gradually increase. The remedy to counter such a situation is conservation, management, and recycling of water.

The analysts forecast the global water quality monitoring equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water quality monitoring equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of water quality monitoring equipment.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Water Quality Monitoring Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• HORIBA

• In-Situ

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• YSI

Other prominent vendors

• Optiqua

• Xylem

• Libelium Comunicaciones Distribuidas

• Atlas Scientific

• Hach

• Hanna Instruments

• OAKTON Instruments

• Stevens Water Monitoring Systems

• Hydro International

• Sea-Bird Coastal

• OptiEnz Sensors

• OTT Hydromet

Market driver

• Increased demand for wastewater treatment

Market challenge

• Lack of water infrastructure in developing countries

Market trend

• Adoption of smart water network

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

• Market overview

• Top-vendor offerings

PART 03: Market research methodology

• Research methodology

• Economic indicators

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

• Global water quality monitoring equipment market by application

• Global water quality monitoring equipment market for groundwater application

• Global water quality monitoring equipment market for drinking water application

• Global water quality monitoring equipment market for wastewater application

• Global water quality monitoring equipment market for aquaculture application

• Global water quality monitoring equipment market for coastal/estuarine application

• Global water quality monitoring equipment market for laboratory application

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

• Global water quality monitoring equipment market by geography

• Water quality monitoring equipment market in the Americas

• Water quality monitoring equipment market in EMEA

• Water quality monitoring equipment market in APAC

PART 08: Market drivers

• Increased demand for wastewater treatment

• Impact of natural calamities on water stream

• Implementation of pollution control programs

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

• Lack of water infrastructure in developing countries

• Dependence on government funds is affecting the adoption rate

• Rising cyber security concerns for water utilities

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

• Adoption of smart water network

• Growing demand for clean water

• Environmental benefits of water recycling

PART 13: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

• GE Water & Process Technologies

• HORIBA

• In-Situ

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• YSI

..…..Continued

