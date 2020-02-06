Water Purifiers 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Water Purifiers Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Water purifier, as the name means, is tool or equipment used for the purification of drinking water.

In general, water ‘purifiers’ can apply to any type of water filtration system including active carbon filters, UV Ultraviolet filtration systems, carbon-filtered water pitchers, faucet-installed carbon filters, water distillers, reverse osmosis systems, chemically-treated and municipal chlorinating water processes. In this report, we will mainly analyze household water purifiers for providing clean and safe drinking water.

Scope of the Report:

The demand of water purifier worldwide is increasing quickly, and it is forecasted to continue in the following several decades. At the same time, as more enterprises have entered the market and the capacity of water purifier is increasing too fast, currently a lot of water purifier enterprises don’t have enough sales order for producing in a full capacity.

As large demand of high-end products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of high-end. Currently, the Chinese water purifier industry is not only begin to transit to high-end water purifier products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

The worldwide market for Water Purifiers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Water Purifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

3M

Selecto

Pentair

Canature

Brita

BWT

Fairey

Midea

Ozner

Litree

Qinyuan

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Activated Carbon Filters

UV Technology

Reverse Osmosis

Chemical Based

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household

Industry

Office, Public Places

Others

