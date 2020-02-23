Water Purifier Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Water Purifier Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Global Water Purifiers Market: Overview

A tremendous rise in the demand for clean and healthy water is one of the key factors that is expected to enhance the growth of the global water purifier market in the coming few years. Global Water Purifiers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.61% during the forecast period 2018-2025, owing to the deteriorating quality of water and people sifting to healthier lifestyle. Increasing human needs for food, water, and energy has become of the challenge for our society in the 21st century. Rapid population growth, land usage, propelling economic activities, and climate change are augmenting pressures on the quantity and quality of water resources, deteriorating quality of water. Deteriorating water quality and environmental sustainability has arisen as a global concern, causing disturbances in water usage, ecosystem functioning & health and the biodiversity.

Global Water Purifiers Market: Key Technology Analysis

Water Purifiers are segmented in various technologies which include RO Purifiers, UV Purifiers, Gravity Based and Sediment Filters.

• RO Water Purifiers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.80%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to its high pressure filtration process which can remove 90% to 99% of all contaminants. It is the fastest growing technology used in water purifiers.

• UV Water Purifiers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 9.40%, in terms of value during the forecast period in 2025, owing to its cost-effective factor over other purifiers. UV, or ultraviolet, water purification is a technique used to purify water to make it suitable to drink.

• Gravity-Based Water Purifiers market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.7%, in terms of value during the forecast period in 2025, owing to its large scale usage in municipality or corporation water supply.

• Sediment Filters market is expected to grow with a CAGR of over 9.1%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to its usage in water treatment. Sediment Filtration is an effective method for reducing turbidity in water caused by the presence of suspended solids such as silt, sand or clay.

Global Water Purifiers Market: Competitive Dynamics

The Global Water Purifiers market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them, the major players are Unilever N.V., LG Electronics, EcoWater Systems LLC, 3M Purification, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., A.O. Smith Corporation, GE Appliances, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC and Coway Co., Ltd. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, In November 2017 A.O. Smith launched Green RO water purifiers in order to strengthen their presence in the water purifier segment in India. The new version saves two times more water than the ordinary RO purifier.

Global Water Purifiers Market: End-Users Analysis

• Industrial end-user segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.17%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to the growing industrial development and rapid urbanization.

• Commercial end-user segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.64%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to the increasing number of restaurants, cafeterias, commercial complexes, tea shops, fast food outlets, etc., and continuing industrial expansion across the globe.

• Household end-user segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.79%, in terms of value during the forecast period owing to the rising population, rapid urbanization and deteriorating water quality across the globe.

Key Stakeholders

Water Purifier Manufacturers

Water Purifier Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Water Purifier Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

