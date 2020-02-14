Water Meters, Water Quality Sensors and Water Leak Detection Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

Report Scope:

The scope of this report covers types and applications of water meters, quality sensors and leak detectors used globally, as well as the subtypes of these products and their applications.

The report also covers regional markets for water meters and, the major players in each of these submarkets. Revenue forecasts are given for 2017 to 2022. It also identifies the major end-user industries for these products.

Report Includes:

– 63 data tables

– An overview of the global market for water meters, water quality sensors, and water leak detection systems in terms of their applications in various regions

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Coverage of various types of water meters, water quality sensors, and water leak detectors used for various applications

– Breakdowns of the market by major types, technologies, regions, and applications

– Identifications of major drivers, regional dynamics, and factors influencing the market, along with current trends within the industry

– Company profiles of major players in the market, including ABB, Atmos International Ltd., Danaher Corp., Honeywell International, Itron, Siemens and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Reasons for Doing This Study

Through the forecast period of 2017 to 2022, the global market for water meters, water quality sensors and leak detectors will be driven by factors such as increasing demand for improved water metering by utility companies, increased awareness of water quality in various applications, increasing demand for wastewater treatment and reuse, water conservation and government regulations for the usage of leak detection systems. The increasing demand for better water infrastructure, particularly in North America, drives the global market. In the developed economies of North America and Europe, the water infrastructures currently in use date back 20 years, and the need to replace them, preferably sooner rather than later, drives the market for water meters, quality sensors and leak detectors.

