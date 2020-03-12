Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water leakage detector systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• 3M
• ABB
• Badger Meter
• Gutermann AG
• Halma
Other prominent vendors
• Aquilar
• Honeywell International
• Mueller Water Products
• NEC Corporation
• Pentair
• Pure Technologies
• Schneider Electric
• Siemens
• SPX Corporation
• TTK
Water Leakage Detector Systems 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.09% and Forecast to 2022
Market driver
• Rising water stress levels across the globe
Market challenge
• High installation cost
Market trend
• Technological innovations
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
• Industry overview: Global leak detection market for oil and gas industry
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Global water leakage detector systems market
• Market size and forecast
• Five forces analysis
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
• Segmentation by product
• Comparison by product
• Fixed leakage detector – market size & forecast
• Portable leakage detector – market size & forecast
• Market opportunity by Product
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
• Segmentation by end-user
• Comparison by end-user
• Residential – market size & forecast
• Commercial – market size & forecast
• Market opportunity by end-user
PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Americas – market size & forecast
• EMEA – market size & forecast
• APAC – market size & forecast
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
• Technological innovations
• Launch of advanced leakage detectors
• Increased applications of smart water leakage detector systems
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Competitive landscape
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendor overview
• 3M
• ABB
• Badger Meter
• Gutermann AG
• Halma
• Other prominent vendors
..…..Continued
