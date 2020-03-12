Water Leakage Detector Systems 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.09% and Forecast to 2022

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global water leakage detector systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Water Leakage Detector Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• 3M

• ABB

• Badger Meter

• Gutermann AG

• Halma

Other prominent vendors

• Aquilar

• Honeywell International

• Mueller Water Products

• NEC Corporation

• Pentair

• Pure Technologies

• Schneider Electric

• Siemens

• SPX Corporation

• TTK

Market driver

• Rising water stress levels across the globe

Market challenge

• High installation cost

Market trend

• Technological innovations

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Industry overview: Global leak detection market for oil and gas industry

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Global water leakage detector systems market

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Fixed leakage detector – market size & forecast

• Portable leakage detector – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by Product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Residential – market size & forecast

• Commercial – market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by end-user

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – market size & forecast

• EMEA – market size & forecast

• APAC – market size & forecast

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Technological innovations

• Launch of advanced leakage detectors

• Increased applications of smart water leakage detector systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive landscape

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• 3M

• ABB

• Badger Meter

• Gutermann AG

• Halma

• Other prominent vendors

..…..Continued

