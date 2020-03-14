Water Leak Detection System for Server Rooms and Data Centers Market 2018 – 2028 | FMI Report

The essentiality of water leak detection systems for server rooms and data centers is high owing to the high cost of risk arising from water damage to a number of businesses. Water damage is often not covered by insurance, which makes monetary and data loss cost prohibitive for many business entities. The critical technical environments such as data centers need 24/7 monitoring and cannot afford even the slightest defects in water leak detection systems. In addition, rising affordability and efficacy of water leak detection systems has strongly contributed to the demand for water leak detection systems, especially for server rooms and data centers worldwide.

Tech Innovations to Boost the Water Leak Detection System for Server Rooms and Data Centers Market

Technological advances in water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers such as power backups, detection of distilled water and precise leakage location detection are expected to boost the market through the forecast period.

Straightforward installation, ease of reusability and integrated connections to building monitoring systems are anticipated to boost the water leak detection system market. The advent of the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence is expected to provide a number of opportunities for product growth for all major market players.

On the other hand, prohibitive installation costs and lack of skilled operators are expected to act as the primary restrictive factor for the water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers market.

Rapid Increase in Rate of Installation to Keep North America at the Forefront in the Water Leak Detection Systems Market

North America is expected to lead the water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers market through the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rapid installation of water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers in the U.S. and Canada.

Growing usage of smartphones, mobile data, and data storage facilities are boosting the number of data centers in the region, and consequently the demand for water leak detection systems is also expected to increase for the protection of these data systems during the forecast period. In addition, there has also been great increase in government support, monetary investment, and tech innovations for water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers in the region.

The server room and data center market is still at a nascent stage in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East Region. However, with the rise in global businesses, these regions are expected to provide market players with highly lucrative opportunities for growth.

Product Development Efforts by Key Market Players to Sustain the Growth of the Water Leak Detection System for Server Rooms and Data Centers Market

Prominent market players of the water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers market are increasingly emphasizing on design development to create advanced water detection systems that provide greater accuracy of results, longer operation duration, and mobile apps for real-time monitoring.

Honeywell has developed a Wi-Fi enabled water leak detection system that senses both temperature and humidity and provides real-time alerts to the users, a 3 year battery life along with an expandable water sensing cable up to 500 feet in length for greater coverage.

Envirotech Alarms Ltd. has also introduced water leak detection single zone alarm panels, as entry level protection that have a variety of outputs which are compatible for connections with Building Management Systems (BMS) and even with solenoid type shutoff valves.

The company has also come out with programmable, intelligent multi-zone water leak detection alarm systems, that can cover up to 400 areas in a building zone and each area can have outstations that can have 4 additional connections, which enables the end user to see a comprehensive display for each segment of the entire area being monitored.

Some of the key players in the water leak detection system for server room and data centers market include Honeywell International Inc., Perma-pipe Inc., Mueller Water Products Inc., LeakTronics, Pure Technologies Inc., Schnieder Electric SE, NEC Corporation and Badger Meter Inc.

Segmentation of the Water Leak Detection System for Server Rooms and Data Centers Market

Water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers can be categorized on the basis of type of sensors and type of leak detector panels. Based on the type of sensors, water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers are divided into spot detector, rope detector, and locate sensors. Water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers can be divided into single zone system and multi zone system.

This detailed report on the water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers market emphasizes on the complete assessment of the market on regional and global levels with useful insights, along with pertinent and trustworthy information that has been supported and validated to achieve a better understanding of the water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers market’s competitive scenario along with ably recognizing lucrative opportunities for the future. The report on the water leak detection system for server rooms and data centers market also includes information and a complete analysis according to the market segments such as geography, technology, and applications.