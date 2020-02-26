Water Electrolysis Market 2019 Receives Rapid Boost in Economy Due to High Emerging Demands by Forecast To 2023

Water Electrolysis Market 2018

Market Highlights:

Electrolysis is the simplest method used for producing hydrogen in industries, such as chemicals, petroleum, glass, refineries, automotive, pharmaceutical, metals & mining, and others. Increase in use of water electrolysis in end-use industries and growing demand of carbon free source of energy, are pushing the market towards growth. Furthermore, increase in cost of water electrolyzer acts as a major restraint for the growth of market. The growing demand of hydrogen in countries such as China and India, is expected to drive the growth of water electrolysis market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share of 34.20% in the global water electrolysis market in 2016.

Key Players:

The key players in global water electrolysis market are ThyssenKrupp Ag (Germany), Linde AG (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), ProtonOnsite (U.S.), Teledyne Energy System Inc. (U.S.), Areva H2Gen (France), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada), Erre Due s.p.a (Italy) and Peak Scientific (Scotland).

Market Research Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the water electrolysis market due to the increasing demand in countries such as India and China. China accounted for the largest market share of 47.02% in 2016 and is projected to grow at 7.84% during the forecast period. North America is expected to hold majority of the share of this market. Some of the major factors contributing to the growth of hydrogen market in North America include availability of cheap gas and improving demand from the end- markets growth in the chemical industry, which will accelerate the growth of the water electrolysis market.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global water electrolysis market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global water electrolysis market by technology, by end-user and by region.

By Technology

Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM)

Alkaline Water Electrolysis

Solid Oxide Electrolyte (SOE)

By End-User

Chemical Industry

Petroleum Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Power Plants

Electronics & Semiconductors Industry

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

