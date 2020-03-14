Water Electrolysis Market 2019: Company Profiles, Segments, Recent Trends, Size, Landscape and Demand by Forecast To 2023

Water Electrolysis Share, Size, Trends, And Business Opportunity Analysis Report 2019 include historic data, with forecast data to 2023. Water Electrolysis report is helpful for future strategy development, and to know about Market Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Global market size, share, Growth, Trends, key players forecast to 2023

The global water electrolysis market is expected to reach USD 11,426.8 million by 2023 with 6.31% CAGR.

The key players in global water electrolysis market are ThyssenKrupp Ag (Germany), Linde AG (Germany), Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (U.S.), Siemens AG (Germany), ProtonOnsite (U.S.), Teledyne Energy System Inc. (U.S.), Areva H2Gen (France), Hydrogenics Corporation (Canada), Erre Due s.p.a (Italy) andPeak Scientific (Scotland).

Segmentation:

The market can be segmented by technology and end-user.

Based on technology, the market can be segmented into alkaline water electrolysis and proton exchange membrane. The former segment accounted for the largest share in the global market and is expected to retain its current position during the forecast period with the fastest CAGR.

By end-user, the market comprises chemical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, power plants, electronics & semiconductor, and others. Chemical industry owns the maximum share of the market. Petroleum sector is catching up quickly with increased expenditure in research and development.

Market Dashboard:

The global market is eyeing for strategies that would help in market expansion. The densely packed market is competitive enough where market influencers are going to develop plans to stay afloat. For instance, Praxair Inc. and Linde AG alliance could ensure a cross-country business expansion. On the other hand, Air Products announced its acquisition of the Rotoflo turboexpander business from Baker Hughes, a GE company, to expand its market portfolio.

Regional Analysis:

Based on region, the global water electrolysis market can be segmented by Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

The APAC region is controlling the market with a significant 34.2% (as measured in 2016) of the global market share and is projected to grow further during the forecast period. China and India, two emerging economies, are the major market contributors as the burgeoning industries in those regions are commanding remarkable market share. China relies heavily on such hydrogen to process heavy crude oil.

The North American chemical industry is boosting the regional water electrolysis market as the region has a comparatively low gas price. End-user industries are also going to drive the market further as the infrastructure to support the industries is only getting better with time in this region.

Industry News:

Researchers from Energy Science and Engineering at Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) in collaboration with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has developed a highly efficient, ultra-durable core-shell nanostructured electrocatalyst that will invite low cost. The research can revolutionize the sector and assist it to reach to a wider audience.

Voestalpine in Linz has launched, the world’s most extensive and the most efficient among its kind, water electrolysis plant that would use proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolysis process developed by Siemens.

