Water Dispensers Market 2019 Industry Growth, Trends, and Size to 2024

Water Dispenser or water cooler is connected to the mains and provide an instant supply of not only chilled water but also boiling hot and hot water. They are generally broken up in two categories: bottleless and bottled Water Dispenser. Bottleless or plumbed in Water Dispenser are hooked up to a water supply, while bottled Water Dispenser require delivery (or self-pick-up) of water in large bottles from vendors.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) in the regions of US and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers). Increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on home use, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) will drive growth in United States and Europe markets. However, China still account for the biggest market share in the world.

Globally, the Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Midea, Angel, Qinyuan, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 68.02% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the global Drinking Fountains (Water Dispensers) industry because of their market share and the lower cost of the raw material and labor.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

According to this study, over the next five years the Water Dispensers market will register a 1.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1730 million by 2024, from US$ 1630 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Water Dispensers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Water Dispensers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Water Dispensers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Bottled Water Cooler

Cooler Connected to the Mains

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Midea

Angel

Qin Yuan

Lamo

Haier

AUX

CHANGHONG

Royalstar

YANGZI

Meiling

Chigo

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Key questions answered in this comprehensive study – Global Water Dispensers Market Growth 2019-2024

What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving Global Water Dispensers Market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in Global Water Dispensers Market space?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Water Dispensers Market?

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Water Dispensers Market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the Global Water Dispensers market?

Research objectives:

To study and analyze the global Water Dispensers consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Water Dispensers market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Water Dispensers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Water Dispensers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Water Dispensers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

