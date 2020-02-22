Water Desalination 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2023

This report focuses on the Water Desalination in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Reverse osmosis segment held the largest share in the market and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The market is witnessing increasing use of the reverse osmosis technology to treat water from the sea, lakes, underground, and other water sources. The higher efficiency of the reverse osmosis technology along with less consumption of energy is the key factor for the growth of this technology during the projected timeline.
The worldwide market for Water Desalination is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Acciona
Doosan
GE Water And Process Technologies
Veolia
Befesa Agua
Degremont
Fisia Italimpianti
Hyflux
IDE Technologies
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
RO
MSF
MED
ED
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Municipal
Industrial
